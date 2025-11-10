A video of Anele Mdoda and her husband dancing at groove, singing along to Amapiano music, has circulated online

Anele Mdoda is engaged to Prince Bonelela 'Buzza' James, and they have been couple goals ever since

Mzansi could not stop gushing over them, but some poked fun at their dance moves

Anele Mdoda and her husband, Buzza James, pulled off epic dance moves. Image: Zintathu

A couple that goes to groove together, has fun together! Anele Mdoda and her soon-to-be husband, Prince Bonelela 'Buzza' James, were at the club over the weekend, and they pulled off a few dance moves.

A video posted by the radio personality shows her and her bae vibing to the Amapiano song Iy'ntsimbi Zase Envy by Amaroto featuring Busta929, Dladla Mshunqisi and Beast.

Anele Mdoda was mouthing the lyrics, while her lawyer bae danced to the music. Dressed in matching outfits, the couple seemed to have had a good time.

The lovebirds are technically engaged, as stated by Anele on her radio show, Anele and the Club on 947. The photos circulating online were from the welcoming ceremony hosted by the bride's family. The ceremony, Ukwamukela Kwabakhonyane, is an important step towards their marriage.

In her latest post, Anele joked about how they decided to pop in just for a short while. But they quickly got turnt up!

Check out the X video posted by Mdoda below:

Social media users reacted to the video by Anele and her husband. Check out the comments below:

@precious_pulley laughed:

"It's mkhwenyana's dance moves for me."

@Mpumiln gushed:

"This is what marrying your best chomi looks like."

@NtshepyK exclaimed:

"Anele is such a happy soul please!"

@AsaSitole said:

"Ow, my God, that's yall dancing and drunk? Your drunk is classy sana vha!"

Anele Mdoda and her man, Buzza James, rocked matching outfits recently. Image: Buzzajames, Zintathu

Anele and Buzza gush over one another

Mdoda and James are in bliss. The couple never shied away from gushing over one another. In an interview, Mdoda bragged about how Buzza spoils her and how she never has to break a nail while carrying out her wifely duties.

“I am spoiled. I am pampered. I do nothing, which is great. I do cook, but that’s all I need to do. He is my dude. He is my guy. I feel so protected and safe. He’s the one person in the world I don’t have to convince to be on my side.”

On one hand, James also gushed over his wife in a loving post. He spoke what was in his heart, which was admiration for the woman Anele is.

"You carry a light that no darkness can overcome. It is in your kindness, your laughter, your wisdom, and your unwavering faith. Through every season, you rise—graceful, radiant, and powerful. As God's glory rises upon you, I am in awe of how deeply He must love me to have entrusted me with your heart," he said in part.

Anele praises Bad Influencer stars

In a previous report from Briefly News, Anele Mdoda hailed the strong character development in Bad Influencer. The popular media personality reacted to the chemistry between the show’s leading actors.

Fans agreed with Mdoda, and some hailed it as one of the best local productions currently streaming.

