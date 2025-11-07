Khanyi Mbau showed off a Louis Vuitton handbag allegedly worth over R110,000 in a sleek Instagram post

Social media users questioned the bag’s authenticity and her photo edits

Fans were split between praising her luxury style and dragging her for alleged Photoshop and potential “Buy-Buy Station” purchase

Reality TV star Khanyi Mbau is serving major boss babe energy in her latest Insta slay, but the internet isn't buying the hype.

Entertainment tea-spiller Musa Khawula posted a picture on X, spotlighting Mbau's Louis Vuitton handbag that is apparently clocking in at over R110,000. Mbau, who recently penned a 40th birthday letter to herself, is known for her love of luxury.

The post is turning the timeline into a full-on shade fest over fakes and filters. See it below:

Mzansi is not holding back in the comments section

Mbau is no stranger to flaunting luxury on social media. Recently, the actress was spotted in a R17.9 million Rolls-Royce.

Social media users reacted to the latest, with @Sinazozo3 saying:

"Bathong, Musa she bought it from BuyBuy station. Her friend sells them for R3k."

@by_greatest wrote:

"This whole picture is photoshopped including the hair! Bathong, @MbauReloaded all for the IG life? Come on ma'am. Umdala manje (you're grown up now) you can’t be doing this."

@Snee_G commented:

"She does promo posts for Joanna (Buy-Buy Station) angithi uyazi chomi (you know, friend. Don't you?)"

@Melusi_Mokone questioned potential tempering with the picture, saying:

"Is the hand edited?"

@BlackRazor15 said:

"Honestly if you buy a bag worth over R100 000 you were scammed. No matter how rich you are."

User @ZYaNtolo7 offered a positive exchange, writing:

"She looks stunning, very classy, and elegant. One thing about her and Bonang is that they know how to dress up."

The rise of Khanyi Mbau

Mbau began her journey in the spotlight in the early 2000s, breaking through with her role as Doobsie on the soap-opera Muvhango in 2004, followed by roles on shows such as Mzansi and After 9.

Her early experience in TV laid the foundation for her transition into hosting, music, business and the brand she would become: the “Queen of Bling”.

Over the years Mbau reinvented and expanded her image: hosting her own talk show, moving into film, branching into reality TV (notably on Young, Famous & African) and launching business ventures.

Khanyi Mbau is a doting friend

Mbau has branded herself publicly as a loving and caring friend, with the star often seen hanging out with her fellow celebrity friends. Recently, she showed love to a fellow reality TV star who was released from jail on bail.

Briefly News reported at the time that as soon as she got out of jail, the TV star expressed her gratitude to the Young, Famous & African reality TV star Mbau for being part of her support system. Mbau wrote to the TV star on Instagram: "I love you my baby."

