Popular social media personality Monique Muller has broken her silence after her alleged arrest in October 2025

Muller, who is TV personality Katlego Maboe's ex and the mother of his child, was nabbed for an alleged possession of an illegal firearm

South Africans previously took to social media to comment on the social media influencer's arrest

Content creator Monique Muller has broken her silence after making headlines in October 2025 for her alleged arrest for possession of an illegal firearm.

Muller, who previously threw subtle shade at her baby daddy, Katlego Maboe, posted on her social media account this week.

The social media influencer posted pictures on her Instagram Story on Thursday, 6 November 2025, after her alleged arrest.

Muller also shared a quote: "She's an alchemist. Everything sent to destroy her only made her more radiant and powerful."

Social media user @TheTruthPanther shared on his X account on Tuesday, 28 October 2025, that Maboe’s ex-girlfriend, Monique Muller, was arrested in Ravensmead with 5 others for an illegal firearm linked to suspected gang activity.

According to the media, SAPS spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg confirmed that Muller faced charges of illegal firearm possession.

Muller reportedly appeared before the Cape Town Magistrates’ Court on 21 October, where her case was postponed to 30 October for further investigation, Cape Argus reported.

Social media reacts to Muller's arrest

@McBennedict said:

"Why drag Katlego Maboe into this mess?"

@Tempa_Sharp replied:

"Choosing the wrong partner could ruin your life."

@NubianLes7381 wrote:

"It looks like high-profile people in South Africa are busy with sgebengas," (criminals).

@fmathiba76 responded:

"He must leave her, Jollof's will sort her Jollofina's."

@JabuSibanyoni2 said:

"Justice for the brother."

@londid53 wrote:

"Karma’s GPS works 24/7/365."

@THETJi1 commented:

"If the ghetto were a person."

@honest_mthinty reacted:

"Why post him, why?"

@Shiax25 said:

"Talk about God vindicating a man. Like the tables have terribly turned. He will get full custody of his son, she will be jailed, new deals will come his way, Hmmm indeed vengeance is of the Lord."

@Botumile14 replied:

"It was a blessing in disguise for her to divorce Katlego; at least he is safe from this woman."

@mpho3435 reacted:

"When your ancestors silently do their work."

@StanDEsaint responded:

"Salvation is leaving a good example."

@LumkaAsande said:

"Women will always destroy beautiful relationships."

@w886y4xdqp wrote:

"Now we know who lied."

Katlego Maboe is mum after child maintenance accusations

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that TV personality Katlego Maboe decided to keep a cool head amid his baby mama drama.

The multi-award-winning Deal or No Deal presenter was seen at Anele Mdoda's party in high spirits.

Social media has accused his estranged wife, Monique Muller, of trying to sabotage his career.

