Fan-favourite actress Khanyi Mbau recently caused a buzz on social media when she was seen in a Rolls-Royce

The reality TV star is famously known for driving her luxury cars with her ex-husband, Mandla Mthembu

Celebrity blogger Musa Khawula shared a clip of Mbau in the R17.9 million car on Wednesday, 22 October 2025

SA reacts to 'Muvhango' actress Khanyi Mbau's R17.9 million Rolls-Royce. Images: MbauReloaded

Source: Instagram

Reality TV star and actress Khanyi Mbau recently had Mzansi talking when she was seen in a Rolls-Royce.

A video of the former The Wife actress driving the R17.9 million luxury car was shared on X this week.

The former Muvhango actress previously made headlines when she was spotted in a Lamborghini.

According to autotrader.co.za, a 2024 Rolls-Royce Spectre is currently worth R17.9 million.

Entertainment blogger Musa Khawula shared a video of Mbau in a Rolls-Royce on his X account on Wednesday, 22 October 2025.

Social media responds to Mbau's video

@Ntulo_Entle said:

"That time, the drive didn't even have R2 million in her savings account."

@Bizlifestyle4 responded:

"Where are these people getting all this money?"

@GORDON_JHB wrote:

"So the back has a yellow plate and the front has a white plate with black text."

@Freshe62796650 commented:

"You are missing a 1 in front of the 7."

@Obakeng_Mok responded:

"Wow, that’s a cheap Spectre. I’m sure she wouldn’t like that."

@Idaduva_RSA said:

"First it was Black Coffee showing off with Clifton nton nton, now it’s Khanyi Mbau pulling up in an expensive car kanti thina soneni Nkosi."

@ngwenya_welcome replied:

"Wait, the plates are not the same in colour? It`s yellow at the back and white in front. Or is this a new style?"

Mbau posted a photo of her luxury car on her Instagram account on Wednesday, 14 October 2025.

@109629L said:

"She stays at the Leonardo hotel with the Zimbabwean boyfriend, she also uses Frank’s cars to get around Johannesburg."

@Ngimuhlez replied:

"She is forcing us to know that Khudze guy can't afford this. When last did she score an acting gig."

@_babybear wrote:

"We know the buyer, and we love a smart baddie. Also, who’s going to explain the number plate to me, yellow at the back, white in the front?"

@RTmmane responded:

"What does she do for a living? Musa, please search for us and send Mkhwanazi the evidence."

@Candle_Kerese wrote:

"I won't be surprised if her name pops out somewhere on Madlanga."

@MadumiMutshidzi replied:

"Iphumile ye life cover," (She got the life cover).

@Hope_Nando wrote:

"You can't take Kasi (township) out of Khanyi."

@MegaFunTweets said:

"Definitely not hers. See how she was happy to stop and pull out her phone to record?"

@selloAP commented:

"I saw this car early in the morning the other day on the R24W kanti, it's hers."

Khanyi Mbau: R8m Lamborghini Huracan is still her fave

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Khanyi Mbau is a well-known lover of nice things, from her hair all the way down to her cars; the celeb is a true ambassador of the soft life.

The actress has always had an obsession with expensive cars, but one brand she just can't seem to get enough of is her precious Lamborghinis.

Khanyi had a chat with Briefly News and told us all there is to know about her burning passion for the most luxurious supercars in the world.

