South African rappers Cassper Nyovest and Blxckie have teamed up for a Summer hit, and Mzansi is amped

Blxckie dropped a major hint when he announced his upcoming song, U Must Neva , leaving fans curious about his next feature

The rapper teased his feature in his latest X video, and fans were sold on the collaboration

While music lovers wait in anticipation for a Summer banger, Blxckie is confident that he is the one to deliver it.

Taking to his social media page, the rapper teased an upcoming song, and he dropped a major hint at who will be featured in it.

Blxckie announces Cassper feature

As the country moves closer to Summer, hip hop star Blxckie has announced his upcoming single, and it features none other than Cassper Nyovest. Posting a teaser, Blxckie shared a video holding a bottle of Billiato, Cassper's famous alcoholic beverage. But what completely sold it to fans was the famous Cassper whistle towards the end of the clip.

"Feels like summer. U MUST NEVA. Soon," he captioned the post.

The single will be dropping on Friday, 3 October 20205, on all major streaming platforms.

Fans are ecstatic about Cassper and Blxckie's song:

@sthairrr_ tagged the rapper:

"That whistle at the end? Nyov! @casspernyovest."

@OgOngama stated:

"I really think AKA and Cassper would’ve made a great summer track."

@skinnyAssasin reacted:

"Songs like this make me wish Mega and Riky were still alive."

@RealFreddoRelax stated:

"I swear you guys would go crazy on a track with AKA."

@MLM_Sehlodimela stated:

"This right here needed Lord Mega for the final touch."

@Melela_Kumsha responded:

"He’s in his own league, man, this man's just doing his own thing."

@InnocentGreen_ hyped:

"Now this the Somnyama that I know, I was getting bored by that same other flow in every song"



@buckethattee replied:

"I miss the SA hip hop remixes era. Because we would be getting Kid X, Cassper, Kwesta, and Moozlie on this!"

@AubreyPronto replied:

"Fire song 🔥Side note, I’m surprised how long K1llBrady’s dreads have grown."

@DiddyAftermath shared:

"You know he is coming guns blazing with that whistle introduction."

Blxckie excited for A-Reece feature

In a previous report from Briefly News, Blxckie excitedly announced his upcoming feature with A-Reece. During his interview on the New Gen Podcast, Blxckie announced that Reece is featured on his album.

“I met Reece during a wild time in Cape Town. I flew to Jozi for a TV thing, then back to Cape Town. He was also doing the same performance. We then linked, and it was chilled vibes, and we said we needed to tap in.”

Before this, the rappers previously collaborated on Sneaky. Blxckie also touched on it.

“The very first joint we made was ‘Sneaky’, and then we added more to that beat. I sent it to him. He jumped on it. Then we did the video. At the shoot, we had a longer conversation about making more music. After that, things went crazy. We kept sending each other stuff. He sent me ‘One Time.’ Clen sent me stuff, too,” Blxckie mentioned.

