Hip hop star Blxckie revealed that rapper A-Reece is featured on his upcoming sophomore album

The rapper shared a teaser on one of his social media platforms, but fans failed to notice that the Pretoria-born star was in it

The Ball Up Top hitmaker was in a podcast interview where he revealed how he met the rapper

Well, there you have it, hip hop heads, a Blxckie and A-Reece feature is on the way.

The Durban hitmaker was on the New Gen Podcast by the L-Tido Network, where he spilt the tea on his sophomore album and how he met Reece.

Blxckie on that A-Reece verse

During his interview, the Ball Up Top hitmaker revealed that he has a trap record with none other than the Pretoria-born rap star. Blxckie had shared a snippet of an upcoming song where fans failed to notice that the rapper was on the song.

The star spoke about the first time he and Reece met, saying they met in Cape Town.

“I met Reece during a wild time in Cape Town. I flew to Jozi for a TV thing, then back to Cape Town. He was also doing the same performance. We then linked, and it was chilled vibes, and we said we needed to tap in.”

But this is not their first feature. The rappers previously collaborated on Sneaky, and after noticing the success and the reception they received from both their fans, they saw it necessary to do more music.

“The very first joint we made was ‘Sneaky’, and then we added more to that beat. I sent it to him. He jumped on it. Then we did the video. At the shoot, we had a longer conversation about making more music. After that, things went crazy. We kept sending each other stuff. He sent me ‘One Time.’ Clen sent me stuff, too,” Blxckie mentioned.

He added that they have quite a few collaborations sealed somewhere and that he is excited for fans to hear them.

Watch the interview below:

Fans excited for A-Reece and Blxckie song

"I heard Reece's verse, and tjeses."

"Verse of the year is landing."

"I need that, we need that."

"At this point, they should just give us at least Ep."

"I knew Blckie said he would be dropping an album soon, but God said he and Reece should do a joint EP in 2027."

"Can't wait to hear what A-Reece & Blxckie have for us. That duo is untouchable."

"This is hip hop. Man 'One Time' & 'Baby Jackson' were so good, I can't wait to see what they have in store this time."

A-Reece speaks on Nasty C beef

In a previous report from Briefly News, A-Reece spoke about the speculations surrounding his supposed beef with fellow rapper Nasty C.

The two rappers have been throwing shots at one another for some time now, and fans have deduced that they were not on good terms. Nasty C dropped a freestyle on Metro FM, and fans noticed the subtle jabs at Reece, marking the beginning of the fan bases going at each other.

