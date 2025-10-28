Popular South African producer and DJ Euphonik has reacted to a bogus poster advertising a local event

He was said to be the face of the Monday Boys Holiday gig in Tembisa, but he does not know anything about it

Mzansi has weighed in on Euphonik's latest X post, with many people poking fun at him

Euphonik has urged his followers to ignore a poster of a gig in Tembisa. Image: @Euphonik

South African-born DJ Euphonik revealed that he rarely accepts bookings in Mzansi.

This revelation was made on his latest X (Twitter) post, where he was cautioning Mzansi about a fake poster making rounds online.

Euphonik denies accepting a booking in SA

On Monday, 27 October, Euphonik shared a poster of a gig which was supposedly taking place on the day in Tembisa at the 4th Industrial Car Wash establishment. The car wash used his photo and name to advertise the Monday Boys Holiday event.

However, distancing himself from the gig, Euphonik stated that he knew nothing about this. In fact, the muso said he barely accepts local bookings, claiming that he is super busy. Euphonik always shares international booking gig guides

"This is funny," he laughed. "I hardly take bookings in SA, and this is not one of them. Be safe out there."

Check out his X post below:

However, instead of backing him, users mocked the DJ for looking down on Mzansi. This is what some people had to say:

@Krazi_J asked:

"You hardly take bookings, or there's not that much of a big market for you, and you're actually not getting booked in SA like before."

@Skhulile_Masek responded:

"I guess they have to eat too."

@djstago joked:

"Refer them to the Euphonik Act of 2018 - “Nonke.”

@Lone_Blacksheep exclaimed:

"Oh, the flexing!"

@GI_Irvin replied:

"They made a mistake maan."

@_ZaliNxabi responded:

"This company claimed to be your agency, and they sponsored the owner with your set. They even have you on their website and their artist."

@hlabanematt stated:

"Should’ve asked them what time is your slot since you saw the flyer."

@Sotho_Prince shared:

"It's not you that don't take bookings in SA, nobody books you."

@KatlegoMaseng1 shared:

"But false advertising is very bad for artists. I think it must be ruled under the defamation of character."

@hi_ndamu argued:

"Oh well, 4th Industrial Car Wash is famous now & whether the advert is false or not. They will see some new faces on the 27th. You’ve done the car wash some good. The best they can do now is to play your music on the day."

