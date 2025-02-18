DJ Euphonik and his wife, Kholeka Qiniso Nxumalo, recently celebrated a major milestone in their marriage

The couple marked another year of marriage bliss after hosting a stunning traditional wedding ceremony

This comes after the DJ was accused of allegedly impregnating his side chick, although the news has seemingly been swept under the rug

DJ Euphonik and his wife, Kholeka Qiniso Nxumalo, marked another year of marriage. Image: euphonik

Source: Instagram

DJ Euphonik and his now-official first wife recently celebrated another year of marriage.

Inside Euphonik's traditional wedding ceremony

DJ Euphonik and his wife, Kholeka Qiniso Nxumalo, made things official in February 2022 and celebrated their union with a stunning ceremony.

The couple has reportedly been together for over two decades and, according to DRUM, were at their happiest at their traditional wedding, which was attended by family and close industry friends:

"She was glowing and genuinely happy; it was a beautiful day. Themba was humble and respectful towards the family; they both looked happy."

DJ Euphonik and Kholeka Qiniso celebrated their union with a traditional wedding in 2022. Image: ZimojaL

Source: Twitter

However, it wasn't all sunshine and roses for the lovely couple after their union was tested on several occasions.

Reports suggest that the famous DJ was well on his way to being a polygamist. However, his first wife, Aurelia Nxumalo, did not support the idea and ditched, leaving the "first wife title" to Kholeka.

This comes years after the ladies were spotted partying together, which suggested they may have supported the arrangement, but alas, it did not go as planned.

DJ Euphonik allegedly knocks up mistress

Indeed, Euphonik and Kholeka have seen their fair share of ups and downs, some seemingly dished out by the bad boy DJ.

Briefly News reported on an allegedly distraught Kholeka accusing her hubby of knocking up his side chick, in what appeared to be his attempt at adding another missus to his clan.

Euphonik and Kholeka had allegedly been fighting tooth and nail over their co-parenting agreement, and Kholeka's revelations may have tensed the situation.

According to a source, the DJ's mistress gave birth on 14 April 2024 at the Mediclinic Morningside Hospital.

