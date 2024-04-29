DJ Euphink's estranged second wife spilt the beans about the star knocking up his side chick

The estranged wife reveals all of this in a supplementary affidavit she filed two weeks ago in the Johannesburg High Court

A trusted source who wanted to remain anonymous told Briefly News that the DJ's mistress gave birth at the Mediclinic Morningside Hospital on 14 April 2024

The South African music producer and DJ Euphonik has made headlines once again after he and DJ Black Coffee opened a luxury brand store in Sandton. The star's dirty laundry was recently aired in public.

DJ Euphonik's mistress gives birth to his baby

Social media has been abuzz recently after the music producer DJ Euphonik, whose real name is Themba Mbongeni Nkosi, was slammed for suggesting that Cassper Nyovest's rivalry boosted AKA's career.

Recently, the star's estranged second wife allegedly reported that Euphonik knocked up his side chick. All this was revealed in a supplementary affidavit she filed two weeks ago in the Johannesburg High Court.

A trusted source who wanted to remain anonymous told Briefly News that the DJ's mistress gave birth at the Mediclinic Morningside Hospital on 14 April 2024.

She said:

"Euphonik's girlfriend was taken to the Mediclinic Mornigside Hospital where she gave birth on the 14th of April 2024 after 7 pm but I don't the gender of their newborn."

The news and gossip page MDNews also posted about the music producer impregnating his mistress and wrote:

"Euphonik knocks up his side chick, estranged second wife tells court. According to Sunday World, DJ Euphonik has impregnated his mistress in what appears to be the polygamist artist’s move to expand his harem.

"News that Euphonik is expecting a love child was revealed by his estranged second wife in a supplementary affidavit she filed two weeks ago in the Johannesburg High Court, where the two former lovebirds are facing off after a vehement disagreement over their co–parenting arrangement."

See the post below:

SA reacts to the allegation

Many netizens reacted to the news of the DJ's mistress being pregnant. See some of the comments below:

@sabelostorm wrote:

"Nothing wrong with that, he's a king."

@General_Sport7 said:

"Hectic stuff for Euphonik."

@villainguptas shared:

"He fumbled."

@TheRealSmomoh commented:

"He managed to score."

@Sphume_Minnie mentioned:

"Abantu besithembu banjalo ke, they have wives and girlfriends."

@sufficient_love responded:

"So affidavit has been made public yoh being famous."

