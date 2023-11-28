DJ Black Coffee and Euphonik have partnered to open a luxury store in Sandton at the Diamond Walk

They partnered with a business partner, Arie Fabian, to open an Amiri store at the posh mall

Although some people are proud of them, many are wondering who will buy the items as they are expensive

DJ Black Coffee and Euphonik have been labelled visionaries by netizens after they opened a new store in Sandton. Image: @realblackcoffee, @euphonik

Source: Instagram

Friends and now business partners DJ Black Coffee and Euphonik have opened a new store in Johannesburg's opulent mall, Diamond Walk.

Euphonik and Black Coffee open store

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela has announced that the mall in Sandton City will get its first Amiri store. This was made possible by the collaborative minds of friends DJ Black Coffee and Euphonik.

Together with their business partner, Arie Fabian, they have opened a posh store in South Africa.

Phil Mphela wrote:

"DJ BlackCoffee and DJ Euphonik open a luxury brand store in Sandton. Together with their business partner Arie Fabian, the trio has inked a deal with global luxury brand Amiri. Through the partnership they have opened the first Amiri store in Sandton City Mall’s prestigious Diamond Walk."

Mzansi can't keep calm

Judging by the comments under Phil Mphela's post, netizens are getting their coins ready for a luxury shopping experience. However, some are noticeably concerned about sales as they mentioned how many people might not be in the target market.

@Eddie_Khumo lauded:

"They were the first to bring in an off-white store back then, these broers are visionaries of note."

@IbongweNtinde

"Congrats to them."

@Nerdyboy360 said:

"Went to the Amiri website. I am not the target market shame. Congratulations to them."

@MtoloSam said:

"Goodluck to them, I am not the target market am struggling with eggs mina."

@slovo57467 asked:

"Who will buy these in CR economy?"

Source: Briefly News