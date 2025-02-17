Former South African cricketer JP Duminy and his wife, Sue, have announced their divorce after being married for 14 years

The SA couple released a joint statement on the former Proteas star's page on Instagram as Siya Kolisi's ex-wife, Rachel, drop a reaction to it

Netizens also shared their thoughts on the decision of both Duminy and Sue to call it quit after being married for so many years

Siya Kolisi's estranged wife, Rachel, has dropped a reaction after former Proteas player JP Duminy and his partner Sue announced that they've decided to end their marriage.

Duminy and Sue got married in 2011, which was an expensive and high-profile wedding ceremony at a Cape Town Wine Estate.

The couple have two daughters together in their 14-year marriage. There were signs about their marriage coming to an end for some time now as fans have been suspecting issues in their union, as both parties have not been sharing pictures of the two together.

Rachel Kolisi drops reaction as Duminy, Sue announce divorce

Duminy took to his official Instagram page to release an official statement on behalf of both parties that they are separating from the marriage after being together for 14 years.

The former South African cricketer and his former wife seemingly locked their comment section, to avoid fans and other loved ones asking different questions about the reason behind their decision.

"After much consideration, Sue and I have decided to part ways," the former cricketer's post reads on Instagram.

"We were fortunate to have shared many memorable moments together during our marriage and blessed with two beautiful daughters.

"At this time, we kindly ask for privacy as we navigate this transition. Though our paths diverge, we remain friends, and our separation is amicable.

"Thank you for your understanding and support during this time. Much love, JP & Sue."

Rachel, who recently divorced from her marriage with Springboks star Siya Kolisi, liked the post that included the divorce statement Duminy uploaded on social media.

The South African businesswoman and the Sharks FC star ended their eight-year marriage in late 2024, a news that broke so many of their fans and followers' hearts.

Fans react as Duminy announces divorce from wife Sue

WINSTON74502263 said:

"It's sad, they have children. But they deserve their privacy."

Mkhize wrote:

"That's what happens when a man can no longer maintain the lifestyle he was living when the woman entered his life ... They leave you high and dry."

KamoIsADuiker commented:

"After the Australia series he was never the same batsman. Never lived up to his true potential. Has the same curse as Carl Hooper did for the West Indies."

Ta Grootmaan implied:

"Siya Kolisi has set the trend 🙏🏾."

Just Xavier reacted:

"So nice to see all these amicable breakups as opposed to ugly ones. PR firms are making a shiny penny I tell you."

