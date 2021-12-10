Khanyi Mbau is a well-known lover of nice things, from her hair all the way down to her cars, the celeb is a true ambassador of the soft life

The actress has always had an obsession with expensive cars but one brand she just can't seem to get enough of is her precious Lamborghini's

Khanyi had a chat with Briefly News and told us all there is to know about her burning passion for the most luxurious supercars in the world

South Africa's original slay queen, Khanyi Mbau provides the perfect example of what a petrol head's garage should look like. The actress has accumulated an impressive collection of wheels throughout the years, ranging from Lamborghini to Porsche to Rolls Royce. Khanyi has opened up about how her father inspired her obsession.

Khanyi Mbau talks about her Lamborghini obsession being inspired by her dad's collection. Image: @mbaureloaded

Khanyi exclusively told Briefly News that her love for luxury vehicles heavily stems from growing up watching her late dad, Menzi Mcunu, build an impressive collection of the famous gusheshe.

"It started when I was 7, my dad was an avid BMW fan and had a collection of BMW 325 iS’s."

This memory has really stuck with the daddy's girl, so much so that even today, her favourite old school sports car is inspired by her father's biggest obsession. She has always admired Menzi's love for cars and little did she know that a light was being sparked in her too.

The celeb remembers being about 10 years old, watching a show called The Lives of the Rich and Famous and laying her eyes on her very first Lamborghini. Right then and there she told Menzi that she would grow up to be the youngest woman in SA to drive one.

Mbau knew that being the youngest owner of a Lambo would take some time and work but as a teen, she needed to choose a car for her very first set of wheels. While most kids her age at that time would get a Getz or Tazz as a first car, Khanyi went all out.

"My first Lux purchase was my Peugeot 206 cc and that time it was R450 000. I was 17 going on 18 in a few days and I had to wait for my licence to be issued in that week", she told Briefly News.

In 2007, Mail&Guardian reported that Khanyi's dreams of owning a Lambo had come true at just 21 years old. Mbau was then the second-youngest woman in Africa to own the R4 million car and has been a die-hard Lamborghini fan ever since.

Her favourite Lamborghini of all time is the Huracan, worth R8 million. As much as Khanyi adores Lambo's, she had to admit there is a car that is slowly stealing away a piece of her heart. The Bugatti Divo might just dethrone her precious Huracan as a favourite but the R86.4 million price tag might just be an obstacle. With such expensive taste, one might want to know what it takes for Khanyi to fall in love with a car. She said:

"The road holding, torque, craftsmanship, the kilowatts, the engine and the history of how it was made.. cars are art. The acceleration is paramount, it’s the main route to victory! So supremely acceleration has become the standard for the supercar style of the vehicle!"

Khanyi Mbau's deep burning passion for supercars had Briefly News wondering what she feels like when she revs the engines of these beats. Her answer was simple:

"I feel immortal, I become iron man, Tony Stark."

So Mbau's has the cars down. Now the real question is what does one listen to while driving in some of the most luxurious cars in the world? Well, the tunes in Khanyi's car are highly dependant on the person sitting in the passenger seat. Most of the time she has her daughter Khanz riding shotgun and the two love jamming to some trap music.

However, to give someone new the full experience of riding in one of her supercars, Khanyi would change up the tunes. She said:

"I would play lounge, it helps you smell the leather of the car and feel the lush carpet under your feet, you would also take in my perfume coz I would blow the air-con gently."

12 Pics: Khanyi Mbau loves her luxury rides, more so her obsession with Lamborghini

Briefly News reported that Khanyi Mbau has never been shy about her love for flashy cars. Much like her character on Happiness Ever After, Khanyi loves herself a good ol' Lamborghini. The celeb's social media pages are filled with some of her happiest moments alongside some of the finest cars the world has to offer.

Khanyi Mbau has an impressive collection of expensive cars. The celeb's garage is every car enthusiasts dream. In June this year, Elegance7 reported that Khanyi added a brand new Rolls Royce to her array of luxury rides.

The media personality's love for cars has even brought a few negative rumours her way. Last year News24 reported that her precious German machines were being repossessed. Khanyi later came out and cleared the rumours that she owes the bank some money to let the nosey peeps know that she actually sold the cars.

