On 19 February 2026, the house in which Sizwe Dhlomo and his siblings grew up was listed for sale

The four-bedroom townhouse in Amanzimtoti, KwaZulu-Natal, is being sold for a whopping R1,6 million

Photos showing a glimpse of the property, which is fully equipped for family living, were shared for public viewing

Sizwe Dhlomo’s childhood home hit the market. Image: kaya959/Instagram, Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images

Source: UGC

Renowned broadcaster Sizwe Dhlomo’s childhood home is up for sale for a mouthwatering R1,6 million.

The Kaya FM presenter recently stunned South Africa after revealing how much he pays for electricity per month.

Dhlomo has earned a reputation for his subtle flexes of wealth but has never given his social media followers a glimpse of the house he lives in.

Now, South Africans will at least have an opportunity to see inside the home that Sizwe Dhlomo grew up in.

Sizwe Dhlomo’s childhood home up for sale

The South African reports that Dhlomo’s childhood home in Amanzimtoti, KwaZulu-Natal, is currently available for purchase for R1,6 million.

This idyllic family home has hosted many joyous and significant occasions, including the traditional wedding of Sizwe’s younger sister Philile Dhlomo in 2021.

The four-bedroom townhouse is listed on the Team Seven Estate Agents website. In addition to four spacious bedrooms, Sizwe Dhlomo’s childhood home comes with two garages, four bathrooms, a kitchen, a lounge, a dining room and a study. Outside, the house has a parking space large enough for two vehicles.

According to the Team Seven Estate Agents website, the townhouse was listed for sale on 19 February 2026.

Team Seven Estate Agents state that the home is located in an ideal location where essential services are easily accessible.

“One of the standout features of this property is its prime location. You are conveniently close to reputable schools, churches, and a variety of shops, making daily errands simple and stress-free. Everything you need is just minutes away, yet the complex maintains a quiet and private feel,” part of the listing reads.

While Sizwe Dhlomo has remained silent about the sale of his childhood home, his sister Philile shared that they are selling their brown couches for R15,000.

See the Facebook post shared in January 2025 below:

Take a look inside Sizwe Dhlomo’s childhood home on sale below:

The house in which Sizwe Dhlomo grew up is being sold. Image: Team Seven website

Source: UGC

The bedroom and kitchen at Sizwe Dhlomo’s childhood home. Image: Team Seven website

Source: UGC

Where do Sizwe Dhlomo's parents live?

The Kaya FM host's parents live in a picturesque home in the affluent neighbourhood of Kloof, which he gifted them in 2024.

The new house has hosted a few family occasions, such as the Dhlomo Housewarming Prayer, where relatives came out in their numbers to celebrate the special day.

Taking to Facebook at the time, Beverley Dias gave South Africans a glimpse of the Dhlomo family home in Kloof after sharing a video of Sizwe Dhlomo delivering his speech during the family’s housewarming prayer.

Watch Beverley Dias' video below:

Sizwe Dhlomo Shares a Look Inside His State-of-the-Art Home Studio

While Sizwe Dhlomo has never really given his fans a look inside his house, Briefly News previously reported that the radio personality shared a first look inside his home studio after installing some of his state-of-the-art equipment.

The broadcaster posted a video showcasing his new space and received widespread applause from fans.

Source: Briefly News