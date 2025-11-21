Sizwe Dhlomo shared a first look inside his home studio after installing some of his state-of-the-art equipment

The TV and radio personality posted a video showcasing his new space and received widespread applause from fans

While the purpose of his studio remains unclear, many supporters continue to speculate on its intended use

Sizwe Dhlomo gave followers a look inside his home studio.

South African TV and radio personality Sizwe Dhlomo shared a video from his newly fitted state-of-the-art home studio after months of tireless work putting it together.

The Kaya 959 presenter took to his Twitter (X) page on Thursday, 20 November 2025, to share a video inside his new space, showing off the sleek equipment, including multiple monitors and accompanying Axia Fusion Broadcast Desks, and all the trimmings.

Captioned with a love-struck emoji, Sizwe marvelled at his months of hard work putting together his studio, which, he noted, would be for "personal use."

Responding to a fan about the possibility of rapper Emtee recording at his new studio, Sizwe said the Roll Up hitmaker was more than welcome.

"My GOAT is always welcome! For him, I’ll allow the loud."

Despite being a non-drinker or smoker, Sizwe said he would also welcome the Scorpion Kings Kabza De Small and DJ Maphorisa to his space, which, judging by its state-of-the-art equipment, is clearly a top-tier music studio.

Sizwe Dhlomo shared a first look inside his home studio with sleek, newly-fitted equipment.

In previous conversations with followers, Sizwe shared that the cost to put together the studio has not come cheap, revealing that several pieces of his equipment cost tens of thousands of rands.

Despite the progress, judging by the construction equipment in the background of Sizwe's video, more work still appears to be needed before the space becomes fully operational.

Watch Sizwe Dhlomo's video below.

Social media reacts to Sizwe Dhlomo's studio

The reveal of Sizwe Dhlomo's state-of-the-art space immediately sparked a massive conversation online, with fans flooding social media to share their awe and praise.

Ikanyeng_Born was stunned:

"We really watched a state-of-the-art studio built in real time."

Camagu_Zikhali said:

"My role model is you, bafo."

Mnix27 was impressed:

"It looks incredible already."

sexy_sacrifices marvelled:

"The crazy part is this is just the broadcasting side of the studio. There is so much more."

Supporters sang Sizwe Dhlomo's praises for putting together a state-of-the-art home studio.

Meanwhile, others continue to speculate on what the studio would be used for.

Mr_Roving_Eye speculated on Sizwe Dhlomo's return to music:

"Seeing the keyboard/midi-controller - I think Scatterbrain is coming out with a rap album soon. And Scatterbrain has learnt to make his own beats too."

Less57 asked:

"So Siz, does this mean you are going to broadcast #SizTheWorld on Kaya from this studio?"

ndmc_vsc said:

"This could easily be a recording studio for music, voice-over, broadcasting, etc. And he owns all the masters. This studio is going to be printing money. He could even stream if he wanted to."

slimepolitic speculated:

"This was definitely close to R2 million, if not more."

