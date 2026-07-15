Mpilo Mseleku Promises Most Vulnerable Season Yet in 'Izingane Zes'thembu' Season 4
- Mpilo Mseleku is hyped for Izingane Zes'thembu Season 4, which premieres on Mzansi Magic on 20 August 2026
- The 22-year-old spoke candidly about the previous seasons, and this time she chose to stop hiding behind a brave face and allowed herself to be vulnerable
- Mpilo also opened up about learning to ignore public criticism and finding her voice within her famous polygamous family
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Mzansi is counting down days until the return of South Africa's most talked-about polygamist, reality TV show, Izingane Zes'thembu. Mpilo Mseleku is confident that this season will deliver and give viewers the rawest, most unfiltered version ever.
The reality show, which follows Musa Mseleku's children Mpumelelo, Sne, Abongwe and Mpilo, returns to Mzansi Magic on Wednesday, 20 August. This season also brings in younger siblings Mnini, Owami, Mawande and Thando, widening the family portrait fans have grown to love.
Mpilo enters a new chapter
At 22, Mpilo says she agreed to come back because she still had something meaningful to contribute to the show.
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"I said yes because I felt I still had a story to tell. Every season reflects a different chapter of my life, and this one captures a version of me that viewers haven't really seen before," she told Sunday World.
Unlike previous seasons, where she kept her emotions close to her chest, Mpilo made a deliberate choice this time to let the cameras catch her in her most tender moments. Mpilo added that the experience felt more genuine precisely because she stopped performing strength she didn't always feel.
On Instagram, she heightened the excitement for the show, sharing behind-the-scenes teasers:
"August is too far🙂 - Izingane Zes’thembu is coming back, are you ready?"
Being part of one of Mzansi's most recognisable families, headed by Polygamist Musa Mseleku, her father, came with its own pressures, and Mpilo has had to develop a thick skin. She acknowledged that public life means people form firm opinions based on fragments of your story.
Mpilo is confident that this is the season that will resonate most deeply with viewers.
SA suspects trouble in paradise for Mpumelelo
In a previous report from Briefly News, a viral picture of Mpumelelo Mseleku holding his fiancée Amahle Biyela's arm, in an uninterested manner, set off a wave of breakup speculation online.
Fans linked the awkward body language to earlier rumours that the couple had split, which Amahle herself appeared to fuel.
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Source: Briefly News
Jessica Gcaba (Entertainment editor) Jessica Gcaba is an Entertainment Editor for Briefly News (joined in 2023). She is a Journalism graduate from the Durban University of Technology (2019). She has 7 years of experience as an Entertainment and Lifestyle Journalist, having worked at Africa New Media Group, writing for ZAlebs website. She passed a set of training from the Google News Initiative. To reach her, contact: jessica.gcaba@briefly.co.za