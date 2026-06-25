R10,000 fine imposed for employing undocumented foreign nationals under new Home Affairs crackdown

Non-compliant employers face immediate arrest and legal consequences as police conduct targeted workplace inspections

Business owners are warned to comply with labour laws to avoid severe penalties and prosecution

The Gauteng police are clamping down on residents giving undocumented foreigners spaza shops to rent. Image: Shiraaz Mohamed/AFP

Source: Getty Images

GAUTENG— The Department of Home Affairs and law enforcement agencies have established a standard fine of R10,000 per individual for businesses or households found to be employing or harbouring undocumented foreign nationals. This financial penalty forms part of a coordinated national crackdown targeting immigration and labour law violations.

South African Police Service (SAPS) Gauteng Provincial Commissioner General Tommy Mthombeni issued a direct warning to business owners regarding the legal and financial consequences of non-compliance. Speaking at a press briefing, which @Crime_SpotterSA posted on their X account, Mthombeni stated that employers using undocumented workers are legally classified as harbouring illegal immigrants.

Fines and arrests for harbouring undocumented foreigners

According to Mthombeni, recent discussions with the Department of Home Affairs confirmed the implementation of the R10,000 penalty structure for every undocumented individual identified on a property. Law enforcement officials cautioned that operations are actively being conducted across the country to identify non-compliant entities.

The Provincial Commissioner noted that individuals found violating these regulations face immediate arrest and subsequent difficulties in securing bail once detained. The authorities emphasised that business owners would not escape accountability, stating that police will continue to execute targeted workplace inspections and make arrests. The public has been advised to ensure full compliance with national employment legislation to avoid facing these severe statutory penalties and criminal prosecution.

View the video on X here:

Outrage Over Undocumented Learners

In a related article, Briefly News reported that a Germiston area school has reportedly enrolled 300 undocumented learners, according to a viral X post by journalist Sihle Mavuso on 23 June 2026. The discovery has triggered widespread public outrage, with citizens questioning how school administrators registered these children and who is being held accountable. This revelation coincides with tension surrounding a planned national shutdown on 30 June 2026, which demands the departure of illegal foreign nationals from South Africa.

Source: Briefly News