An e-hailing driver was robbed in Philippi after seven men surrounded his red Hyundai in Dontsa Street and allegedly stole several personal belongings

The suspects allegedly searched the vehicle, demanded access to the boot, and forced the driver to hand over the crew neck top he was wearing

South Africans reacted with concern after learning about the incident, with some users claiming they had experienced similar crimes in the same area

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Screenshots taken from the footage. Images: Velani Veve Ludidi/Facebook

Source: Facebook

An e-hailing driver was robbed in Philippi, Cape Town, after seven men surrounded his red Hyundai on Dontsa Street and searched the car for valuables.

Video footage of the robbery has been shared online, showing the driver surrounded by the group of men on the street.

Suspects took his shirt too

The men forced the driver to open the boot of his car during the robbery. They also demanded he hand over the shirt he was wearing before they left the scene. It is unclear whether the driver was injured during the frightening ordeal on the street.

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The value of the stolen property has not yet been confirmed. No arrests have been made, and police have not released further details about the suspects involved.

Some social media users linked the robbery to the looming June 30 deadline for undocumented foreign nationals in South Africa. However, there is no confirmed evidence connecting this incident to that deadline or to anyone’s immigration status.

Many people who saw the video expressed concern for the driver’s safety after the frightening ordeal. Others questioned why he was working in an area that many residents describe as a high risk zone for crime.

One person claimed to have been robbed in the exact same spot before this latest incident. Some warned that sharing such videos could expose the location to further danger from criminals watching online.

The identity of the driver has not been released. Residents in the area say robberies targeting e-hailing drivers have become a growing concern for many. Local drivers are reportedly growing more cautious about which streets they accept trips to, especially at night.

Watch the video below:

More articles about e-hailing robberies

The safety of drivers has come into sharp focus after a video circulating on social media shows an alleged e-hailing driver attack in Eldorado Park, Johannesburg, on 17 May 2026.

Public anger grew after another e-hailing driver was mugged in Westbury, with dashcam footage capturing the suspects.

The Cape Town e-hailing driver who survived an armed robbery shared a shocking update regarding the suspects’ identities.

Source: Briefly News