The Cape Town e-hailing driver who survived an armed robbery shared a shocking update regarding the suspects’ identities

The video shared on Facebook left viewers feeling relieved and supportive as the man thanked the community for their kindness

Viewers were filled with praise for the driver’s maturity, and many agreed that replaceable gadgets were not worth risking a life

The Cape Town e-hailing driver was filmed updating his community on the information he received about the suspects. Image: Brownfitboy Chilly D'Or

Source: Facebook

A local drive broke his silence following a terrifying robbery, revealing disturbing details about the suspects and the family members allegedly protecting them.

The clip was shared on Facebook by Brownfitboy Chilly D'Or on 28 April 2026, drawing massive responses from an online community who were happy that he was unharmed.

The man addressed community members, who were concerned after seeing the criminal act. He said that he spoke with one of the robbers' sisters, who told him that their father was allowing her brother's criminal conduct. She said whenever he was wanted for a crime he had committed, the father would hide him.

The e-hailing driver speaks up after the traumatic robbery

Overwhelmed by the community's support, the e-hailing driver said he was going to let the incident slide, but the act of compassion made him eager to go to the police. He also noted that after asking around about the two robbers, he was told that they were not gangsters but instead were acting as such. In Facebook user Brownfitboy Chilly D'Or's video, the driver also listed a few serious crimes that the duo had allegedly previously committed, adding that he was lucky to be alive.

Watch the Facebook video below:

SA discusses the e-hailing driver's update

The clip gained many views and over 200 comments from social media users who were happy to hear the driver's update. Many viewers were happy that he drove off the scene unharmed, saying his calm reaction also made it easy for them to let him go. After seeing the creator's caption, which alleged that the gun carried by the robbers was a fake, viewers were advised to treat all guns as real. They said a person can never really tell just by looking if it is real or fake. One user said the e-hailing driver handled the situation like a pro. He said gadgets were replaceable and that a life could not be replaced once lost.

Viewers were disturbed after learning that the duo had other serious crimes. Image: Alex Green

Source: UGC

User @Nicky Muizenheimer shared:

"Good on you, Mr Driver, for having that dash cam in your car. Everybody needs to get one."

User @Fazlin Josephs added:

"Fake gun or not, what they did was the same as pointing a gun at his head. What if he didn't give them his stuff and they really put a bullet in his head? When he thought it was a fake."

User @Lisa Fisher commented:

"We are all grateful your life was spared, brother. I held my breath when the thin one at the back kept asking to shoot you, the one in front, in a way saved you from the one at the back. May all your days be blessed going forward, and don't let it go further; make examples out of them for everyone's sake.

User @Engalo Davids shared:

"Glad you're safe, bro."

User @Gadaffi said:

"Bro, you handled that situation like a pro. There's no need to fight for gadgets because they can be replaced."

User @Sharon Meinie said:

"What a calm human."

3 Briefly News articles about robberies

A Cape Town e-hailing driver was robbed of his cellphone at gunpoint by two men who requested a ride, and the incident was caught on a dashcam.

A content creator was forced to abandon her live broadcast after gunshots rang out during an attempted cash-in-transit robbery in Thembisa.

A woman was tricked into stepping out of her car after being told by a man that something on the side of her car was wrong, prompting her to step out, while another opened the passenger door to steal her purse.

Source: Briefly News