A mother creates a rollercoaster experience for her toddler by syncing the movements of a dish with a virtual rollercoaster simulation on TV

The video shows the creativity of modern-day mothers who are turning everyday situations into fun and memorable moments by using a TV rollercoaster simulation as a makeshift amusement park ride

The video has sparked funny comments and memes, with viewers joking about DIY amusement park rides at home. The funny reaction from the baby highlights the playful side of parenting today

A TikTok video has gone viral after being posted by a South African content creator on 02 October 2025.

Baby looks back as a mom improvises a rollercoaster experience. Image: @mpumelelomthimuny /TikTok.

The viral video shows a mother improvising a rollercoaster experience for her toddler at home, leaving viewers both amused and impressed. In the video, the mom places her baby in a dish and positions it in front of a TV playing a virtual rollercoaster simulation. As the rollercoaster moves on the screen, she mimics its motions by moving the dish in sync with the virtual ride, giving her child a homemade thrill ride.

The baby seems confused and looks around with wide eyes, perhaps wondering what is happening. The reaction is priceless and adds to the humour of the video, as viewers can't help but laugh at the adorable confusion.

Creative parenting at its best

This playful and creative parenting moment has sparked a wave of comments from amused viewers, with many asking questions or sharing their thoughts. Some followers asked if they could experience the rollercoaster ride themselves.

The humour and creativity in the video show a growing trend of parents revealing their playful side while navigating the challenges of parenthood. @mpumelelomthimun turned a simple TV screen into a thrilling experience for her child is something that struck a chord with people on social media. Videos like this demonstrate how parents today are embracing humour and creativity in the face of everyday challenges while still offering their children memorable moments of joy.

Everyone wants a virtual rollercoaster.

Followers joked about how this might be a new way to have fun with kids instead of visiting theme parks and how everyone is lining up for a chance to ride the 'Gold Reef' at home. Fans are also loving how the baby looks back at the mom during the ride, checking to see if this is real, which has become the bud of the joke.

Mzansi can't help but find this mothers TikTok hilarious. Image: Freshsplash /Getty Images.

The video may have started as a simple home-made amusement, quickly became a viral sensation, striking a chord with parents and non-parents alike. The humour, creativity and love for her child shown by this mom have made this clip a delightful, heartwarming moment.

"You're such a great mother 🥹❤"

Sipho Gift Zwane commented:

"In whatever you do, always remember to 'CREATE YOUR OWN HAPPINESS'❤"

Thapelo Magagane wrote:

"The last part! 😹😭 She was so gone! 😹🥹."

Renei📖 said:

"It all started when I was 2 years old..."

nolz610 stated:

"😂😂😂so cute."

1406pulengrtlaletse wrote:

"The tower of terror 😂😂"

"I love this generation of mothers"

lethileths commented:

"🤣🤣 Is.. she asking for help?"

