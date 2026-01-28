An influencer blended Korean hanbok and AfroCouture at major Netflix premiere in Cape Town, leaving her followers buzzing

The fashion influencer’s fusion moment becomes a standout highlight at the Bridgerton Season 4 red carpet event

Cape Town’s Zeitz MOCAA hosts a regal global style night as culture collides in an unforgettable fashion spectacle

When fashion and fantasy collided at the Netflix Bridgerton Season 4 premiere on 24 January 2026, influencer Chunhee Kim became the talk of the town, blending Korean tradition with AfroCouture flamboyance on the red carpet.

Chunhee, who has been living in Mzansi for less than three years, was invited to the event by Netflix. Image: Chunhee Kim

Source: Facebook

The event, held at the Zeitz Museum of Contemporary Art Africa in Cape Town‘s V&A Waterfront, was the grand celebration of the hit drama’s latest season ahead of its Netflix release on 29 January.

Kim, a lifestyle and fashion influencer based in South Africa, walked the regal blue carpet among popular figures and local dignitaries, all dressed to interpret the evening’s AfroCouture Masquerade theme with a personal flair. Her outfit became one of the most-shared looks on social feeds long after the night ended.

The Look That Stopped Cape Town

In a Facebook video, Kim showcased her daring and thoughtful outfit, a fusion of traditional Korean hanbok elements and African design accents that represented the masque-ball spirit of Bridgerton itself. She paired the flowing lines of a classic hanbok silhouette with rich African textiles and Shweshwe patterns, accented by a Sotho-inspired beaded collar and gloves custom-dyed to match the ensemble.

Chunhee Kim's makeup was completed with intricate accessories that merged two cultures with artistry, transforming the influencer into a walking symbol of cross-continental fashion dialogue.

Watch the Facebook video below:

Mzansi weighs in with compliments

Followers and fashionistas flooded the comments on Facebook with reactions to Kim‘s outfit.

Janine Calvert commented:

“You look is also very modern at the same time.🥰”

Celester Stander said:

“I am shocked in Afrikaans! You look stunning!”

Makua Tlhogonofatso wrote:

“You're a true example of love and acceptance, embracing two cultures with such poise and respect 🙏❤️”

Claudine Roberts said:

“Beautiful and such humble kind words! Keep shining lovely!”

Colleen Frankson noted:

“Absolutely outstanding..you understand the assignment. Impeccable!🫶”

The Asian influencer posing for photo at the Bridgerton African premiere at the Zeitz MOCCA. Image: Chunhee Kim

Source: Facebook

More African Bridgerton premiere articles

Source: Briefly News