A TikTok video of men with a unique sense of fashion made rounds all over TikTok

The men were dressed in an alternative style that caught the attention of many South Africans on social media

The aesthetic that the men presented in the TikTok video looked like a cross of various styles

A post on TikTok showed some men's creative effort to dress outside the box. The men were wearing interesting outfits that ruffled feathers among online viewers.

Men's unique style in TikTok videos fascinated South African. Image: @hiphopcargo

Source: TikTok

The video of the creative men was shared on 19 January 2026 when they were gathered in Maboneng. The clip highlighted the men's self-expression through fashion.

In a TikTok video by @hiphopcargo, men were standing together dressed in intricate outfits. They were dressed in a punk aesthetic achieved through a lot of layers, some crochet pieces, leather and other unique textiles. The men's outfits were also heavily but uniquely accessorised with a lot of jewellery. Black looked like the key colour palette for the men's outfits. They achieved interesting silhouettes, and one stood out when he came on camera with a full face mask. Watch the video of the outfits below:

South Africa divided over men's outfits

While some people admired the men's unique style, others were a bit more critical. Some were puzzled by the logic behind the outfits. The young men looked like they were trying to achieve a cyberpunk vibe. Some referenced the likes of the film Mad Max to describe their aesthetic. Their ensembles looked like a callback to fashion pieces by the labels Balenciaga, Rick Owens or Kanye West's controversial fashion collections. Read people's comments below:

South Africans thought the men's outfits were cyber punk. Image: Mikhail Nilov / Pexels

Source: UGC

OlkiNat applauded the men:

"Your thing is your thing. creativity is what it is."

Buckz Outcast was brutally honest about their sense of style:

"Not a fan of the drip, but it's dope and different."

Nkule Dludla 💐🎊❤️ gushed over the men's creative looks:

"🥰🥰🥰 Mad max 😍😍😍 unique style."

rhue the menace admired the young men:

"To be free and be able to express yourself in a world where everyone copies everything other people do is bold af🙌🏽"

Ntando Prince Motha joked about who to blame for their style:

"I blame Rick Owens."

keaobakaMaduku1 thought they captured a certain aesthetic:

"Balenciaga, and Kanye West combined."

heisenberg_ghost was impressed by their unique style:

"These gents are what most of us yearn for, bear with me here: they are free to express themselves and be what they wanna be, which most of us are too chicken to do but we all want this freedom, this post is not just about clothes."

