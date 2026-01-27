Springboks star Eben Etzebeth's wife, Anlia treated followers to a look at her family’s festive break and December holiday spots

Springboks WAG Anlia Etzebeth gave fans a glimpse into the family’s festive downtime, sharing a carousel of heart-warming holiday snaps on Instagram on Monday, 26 January 2026.

Eben Etzebeth and his wife Anlia have two children. Image:@anliaetzebeth

Source: Instagram

The beloved couple welcomed their second child in October, announcing the joyful news to fans and friends who flooded their page with love and congratulations. Earlier in April 2025, the Etzebeths confirmed they were expecting again, with Anlia celebrating the pregnancy alongside close friends and family at a baby shower.

The newly posted images captured their December moments at home, including a Christmas tree twinkling in the background as she posed with the couple’s two little ones, as well as scenes from a sunny beach getaway with husband Eben and the kids in Langebaan, Cape Town.

She captioned the carousel:

“Hallo daar Instagram. I have been slow to the gram but oh so busy taking a social break and being a mommy of two and soaking up all thee moments. Since January is like 53 days, I still have time to catch up. Random snippets.”

Fellow Springboks captain Siya Kolisi was among those who liked the post, while supporters flooded the comments section with love. Rachel Kolisi also chimed in, and fellow Springboks WAGs Juanri Mostert and Saskia Synman shared compliments on the post.

Fans added their own reactions:

@emileetzebeth:

“Very precious.”

@angieadams:

“Most beautiful Langebaan.”

@helena.greyling:

“Most beautiful photos and Eben so beautifully brown burnt.”

@coreendekock:

“Nice pictures. Thank you for sharing.”

@saskiassynman:

“See you guys almost.”

@efbresler:

“Congratulations.”

Eben Etzebeth starts 2026 with off-field wins

The couple has started 2026 on a bright note with several wins off the field. Eben Etzebeth, the most capped Springboks lock, announced his latest endorsement deal with an outdoor gear brand on Thursday, 8 January, signalling a strong commercial start to his year. He later unveiled his newest set of wheels on Friday, 9 January, sharing the upgrade with fans on Instagram.

Despite being deregistered by the Sharks late last year, Etzebeth has remained involved behind the scenes as part of the club’s coaching staff. With 130 Test caps to his name, the veteran made his international debut in 2012 and has won two Rugby World Cups with South Africa in 2019 and 2023.

Eben Etzebeth of South Africa with his wife Anlia and child after the first test between South Africa and Ireland at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria, South Africa. Image: Brendan Moran

Source: Getty Images

Eben Etzebeth net worth and career interest

Etzebeth’s net worth continues to attract attention, much like his presence on the rugby field. In 2025, estimates placed his wealth at around R38 million, roughly $2 million to $5 million depending on exchange rates and reporting sources. The variation reflects the nature of professional rugby income, where contracts, bonuses and commercial deals fluctuate from year to year.

