Athini Bashe reactivated his official TikTok and Instagram accounts after deactivating them following his split from long-term girlfriend Ntandokazi Mzamo

On his return, Bashe shared Valentine's Day advice in a video shared on TikTok on Sunday, 25 January 2026

Social media users reacted with mixed reactions; while some sympathised with him and offered support, others speculated that the breakup might be staged

Athini Bashe, popularly known as Bash, is back on social media after deactivating his accounts following his break-up with his long-term girlfriend, Ntandokazi Mzamo, days after announcing their engagement.

The influencer, known for posting loved-up and soft-life content with Ntandokazi, returned to TikTok with a new content format days after being spotted shirtless and crying on the bonnet of his car on the side of a highway in Bryanston.

Athini Bashe shares relationship advice after Ntandokazi Mzamo split

On Monday, 26 January 2026, X (Twitter) user @AdvoBarryRoux reshared Athini Bashe’s two videos on the micro-blogging website. The post was captioned:

“Athini Bashe, Ntandokazi Mzamo’s boyfriend or ex-boyfriend, is back on social media as a motivational speaker. Mjolo should be added on thousand ways to die. retlo swa re bolaya ke Mjolo.”

The social media user reshared Bash’s first TikTok after he and Ntandokazi Mzamo announced their breakup. Athini Bashe responded to questions surrounding his well-being after the unexpected breakup.

In his first video after returning to TikTok, Athini Bashe shared his thoughts on why dating is the most important thing in a relationship. In the video originally shared on his official TikTok account on Sunday, 25 January 2026, Bash shared relationship advice ahead of Valentine’s Day.

“I think that the most important thing about being in a relationship is being on a date, regardless of where it is. Restaurant, club, hiking, just looking into that person’s eyes and within their soul, and just like, ‘I love you so much’. That’s what I want you to take when you’re going into Valentine’s,” Bash said.

Watch the videos below:

Mzansi reacts to Athini Bashe's relationship advice

In the comments section, social media users expressed mixed reactions. While some felt sympathy for Bash, others argued that the split was staged to conceal that they were expecting their first child together.

Here are some of the comments:

@IamBigRu claimed:

“These people didn't break up; they are just hiding Ntando's pregnancy from the public. You'll see in a few months to come. Bookmark this tweet🤞🤞🤞”

@JustRittz said:

“Whatever he’s going through, he will be alright cause that’s how bad guys are made. Most of us were good guys before something like this happened, and then we became bad, including me.”

@BraTeeWaChipi remarked:

“If they really didn’t break up like a lot of people are saying, that would really be another level of clout chasing. All these extra things he's doing, crying on the side of the road just to trend.”

@greenmachine061 asked:

“But why would he speak like this? I feel like he is hinting that they didn’t break up.”

Old video of Ntandokazi Mzamo's past surfaces

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that footage of Ntandokazi Mzamo's humble beginnings before she started dating Athini "Bash" Bashe resurfaced on Wednesday, 21 January 2026.

The footage emerged as speculation grew about why Ntandokazi Mzamo and Bash ended their engagement shortly after getting engaged. Social media users were split between defending Ntandokazi Mzamo and criticising the narrative surrounding financial dependency.

