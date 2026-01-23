Dineo Moloisane’s new boyfriend responds after announcing breakup

On Friday, 23 January 2026, Dineo Moloisane's alleged new lover, Tinho Premium, responded on Instagram after announcing their breakup

The breakup claims surfaced after Tinho shared a series of emotional Instagram stories in which he shared why they were breaking up

Social media users reacted with mixed opinions, with some accusing Tinho of chasing clout, while others believed the relationship had genuinely ended

Tinho Premium, the alleged boyfriend of popular influencer Dineo Moloisane, broke his silence on Instagram and addressed reports that they have broken up.

Dineo Moloisane’s personal life was previously the subject of social media discussion when flamboyant socialite Nico Matlala broke off their two-week engagement.

The influencer’s love life recently dominated social media trending charts after her supposed boyfriend, Tinho Premium, shared a series of Instagram stories on Friday, 23 January 2026, announcing that they had split.

Tinho Premium confirms breakup from Dineo Moloisane

Entertainment blogger SA Gossiplab Insider shared screenshots of Tinho Premium’s stories on its Instagram account.

In one of the Instagram stories, Tinho Premium tagged Dineo Moloisane and alleged that they had broken up for real. The post was captioned:

“It’s done, guys. This time it’s for real. Not a joke, not banter, not anything. If you see me with @dineomoloisane smack me.”

In another Instagram story, Tinho Premium revealed the nature of his relationship with the influencer who previously flaunted her BBL. He also shared why he was breaking up with her. The post was captioned:

“I will not be with a woman who disappears and comes back in the morning with silly excuses. Yes, we’re in a long-distance relationship, but I’m not stupid.”

In a subsequent Instagram story, Tinho hinted that Dineo Moloisane was cheating on him. The post was captioned:

“Currently, my calls are not being answered, it’s been 3 hours after she entered an estate to see ‘I don’t know who’ and now she ain’t answering. I’m not a popye, guys. Ke shap ka die kind.”

In the last Instagram story, Tinho Premium emphasised that he was done with Dineo Moloisane.

“Don’t ever call me Sbalu weCountry or nonsense like that. I'm done with this stupid girl,” the post read.

Dineo Moloisane’s new boyfriend responds after announcing breakup

In the comments, Tinho Premium implied that the Instagram stories were shared for attention. The comment read:

“😂😂😂😂 You’re my sons. I make you post what I like.”

In another comment, Tinho took a swipe at the entertainment blogger. The comment read:

“I hope the engagement numbers are looking good 😊😉”

SA reacts after Dineo Moloisane's alleged boyfriend speaks

In the comments beneath SA Gossiplab Insider’s post, social media users weighed in with mixed reactions. While some criticised Tinho for chasing clout, others believed that the relationship between him and Dineo Moloisane was truly over.

Here are some of the reactions:

sen_hlanhla asked:

“Yooh it’s my first time seeing a man who likes attention like this. Is this his first time dating an influencer 😂😂”

ntshoge remarked:

“It’s giving MME 2.0😩😩😩”

mthaniya_4 said:

“Were they really dating, though? I doubt. It was just clout, and this is part of it.”

Dineo Moloisane’s ex trends for viral breakup song

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that social media was ablaze after a video of Dineo's ex-boyfriend trended for making a break-up song.

Taking to social media, Dineo Moloisane previously trolled her ex-boyfriend, saying he fumbled her, while flaunting her behind. Mzansi continued offering mixed reactions to Dineo Moloisane and her former lover's antics after their dramatic break-up.

