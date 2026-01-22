Rapper Reason has finally responded to fellow rapper Stogie T’s diss on the latest episode of L-Tido Podcast

Reason has since rebranded to Sizwe Alakine, his amapiano alter ego, who gained success on Imithandazo

Mzansi is here for the entertainment, with many hoping for a rap battle between the two gentlemen

Reason has clapped back at Stogie T's diss on L-Tido's podcast.

L-Tido's podcast is once again causing chaos in the hip-hop streets. On the last episode, he spoke with fellow rapper Stogie T, who was asked about his relationship with Reason.

The Dlala Ka Yona star wanted to find out where he and Reason stand, but Stogie's response raised eyebrows.

What Stogie T said about Reason

For those who do not know, Reason was signed to Stogie's Motiff Records, and they previously worked together. He featured Reason on In Defence of My Art, but that was 11 years ago.

Noticing the lack of collaboration between the two stars, L-Tido asked where they stand with one another. Stogie T bluntly replied with “I rap, he doesn’t,” when he was asked about Reason.

“What’s your relationship with Reason, right now? You haven’t worked with him for a very long time, musically,” host L-Tido asked.

Without hesitation, Stogie, who caused chatter when he said he was better than Kendrick Lamar, responded by saying:

“I rap, he doesn’t. What does he do?” he said, and L-Tido laughed. When the host explained why Reason sometimes refers to himself as Sizwe Alakine, he said, “My bad, I didn’t know it was a different thing,” he shared.

Reacting to the diss, Reason laughed and said, "He banna," which is a form of expression leaning towards "Oh, my God."

When a fan asked if he was going back to being a rapper, he responded with face exhaling emojis.

Now, many also wonder why Reason went on to do amapiano. Well, he previously told Sowetan why he decided to dip his feet in the genre,

“I felt the opportunity to do more with the sound because I connected more with it,” he said. “I like how it sounds, and I like how it feels. I like the tempo and how you can evolve with it.”

Reason has tried his feet at amapiano while remaining in the hip hop space.

Mzansi shared mixed reactions:

@King_Godi08 reacted:

"Stogie has every “Reason” to say that. He “Switched” up like now or never joint after he went to Amapiano."

@Dbanj25 stated:

"They are never ready for your comeback, bro."

@AfterEarth advised:

"This is a very important time to bring back SA hip hop. Perfect timing, don’t let this wave die."

@cloutduke laughed:

"Now this is the type of beef I’m willing to spend on."

@Deejay_Buckz defended Stogie:

"Wait. In his defence, he said you’re not rapping, not that you can’t rap.. hence he said you’re doing amapiano.. he clearly doesn’t know what you're currently doing. Big dawg is outa touch, living in his own world, I guess."

