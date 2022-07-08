Award-winning South African rapper Reason HD has revealed that he is tapping into the famous Amapiano genre as Sizwe Alakine

The rapper shared that the difference between Sizwe Alakine and Reason HD is that Sizwe is for South African music

The star who recently joined Warner Music said he intends to explore different types of sounds from Gqom, and Amapiano to Afro-pop

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Top South African rapper Reason HD has decided to join the trending Amapiano genre. The star revealed that he will explore different kinds of South African sounds under Sizwe Alakine.

Reason HD has shared that he is set to join Amapiano as Sizwe Alakine. Image: @reasonhd

Source: Instagram

The hitmaker recently made headlines when he joined the Warner Music family. He said he saw the need to expand the Reason brand by having a partner that could make the brand bigger than before.

Speaking to Jet Club in an exclusive interview, Reason HD said he decided to relaunch as Sizwe Alakine because he had attached his brand to hip hop, lyricism and poetry. He added that the new brand will be the opposite focusing on authentic South African sounds from Gqom, and Amapiano to Afro-pop.

Reason HD also spoke about his new project dubbed After Tears. He said it was inspired by the South African story. He said:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

"I found myself at an after tears, and I felt the need to create a soundtrack for that mood, for that environment, because it's like we are in pain, but we are having joy at the same time. I think that's life also."

Andile Mpisane drops evidence suggesting Sithelo Shozi attacked him, Mzansi reacts: "It looks forged"

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that the drama between the Mkhize family and Sithelo Shozi is far from over. Things took a different turn after documents showed that the Royal AM chairman once filed for a protection order following an attack from his baby mama.

Per the documents dated 17 December 2021, Andile allegedly went to the police after Sithelo attacked him. According to the viral documents, the rapper went to Shozi's apartment after their separation to collect his stuff, and the DJ attacked him, breaking his car's windscreen.

Per the police documents posted by entertainment blogger Musa Khawula, Andile Mpisane alleges that Shozi also followed him to an event on 15 December and attacked him again.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News