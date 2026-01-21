Springboks star Manie Libbok and his wife, Verna, are adjusting to life in Japan after his recent club switch

Verna’s latest Instagram post from their new surroundings generated strong engagement

Rachel Kolisi and fans reacted warmly to her photos, adding to the couple’s growing popularity online

Springboks fly-half Manie Libbok recently moved to Japan, where he is playing for Hanazono Kintetsu Liners, who compete in Japan Rugby League One in the Division Two section, with ambitions of promotion. The move was officially confirmed in July 2025 ahead of the 2025/26 Japan Rugby League One season. Libbok arrived in Japan around October 2025 to begin pre-season and integrate with the team before the season’s start in December.

His wife, Verna, who has joined him in the Asian country, shared beautiful snaps on Instagram that stunned her followers, who marvelled at her beauty. Verna enjoys posting on social media. In July, she wished Manie a happy birthday in a heartfelt post that even drew a reaction from Rachel Kolisi, the former wife of Siya Kolisi.

On Tuesday, 20 January 2026, she posted a slide of images and a clip from Japan on Instagram with the caption “2026”.

Rachel Kolisi and Manie lead reactions online

Her post received plenty of love and even drew a reaction from former Springboks captain Siya Kolisi’s wife, Rachel. Manie also commented on the images with a playful line:

“Now that is when you win one time.”

Some of the reactions included:

@flo:

“Loving every slide.”

@carolhugo:

“So beautiful. Enjoying rugby over there.”

@caitlinc_synman:

“Most beautiful Verna.”

@lavern:

“Gorgeous.”

@tamsin_LAUREN:

“I love.”

@jb_john:

“Killing it, friendship.”

@megan:

“Such a pretty person from the inside and outside. Keep on being you, Verna.”

Wedding, love story, and who is Verna Libbok

Manie proposed to Verna in June 2023, and after a 15-month engagement, the couple tied the knot in Mossel Bay in 2024. Their wedding reflected a classic “old money” aesthetic. Guests and the bridal party wore black, while Verna looked radiant in an angelic white gown.

The couple’s love story began in high school in George in the Western Cape, where they first met. Together for nearly a decade, they continue to grow in their relationship, embracing each other’s love languages.

Verna is a Ballroom and Latin dancer, according to the George Herald. Despite being married to one of South Africa’s most high-profile rugby players, she values her privacy. Speaking to Insider SA, she revealed that she enjoys her “normal” life away from the spotlight. A sporty and active person, Verna participated in athletics and dancing during her school years. She later studied at Nelson Mandela University in Port Elizabeth.

