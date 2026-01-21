On Wednesday, 21 January 2026, Rachel Kolisi celebrated turning a year older ahead of the release of her documentary Falling Forward

Instead of a big celebration, Rachel Kolisi marked the day with a faith-filled Instagram post

Her message resonated with many South Africans, who flooded the comments with encouragement, prayers, and words of support

Halala! Rachel Kolisi is celebrating her birthday, and she shared two Bible verses that she said she woke up with on her heart.

Ahead of the screening of her highly anticipated documentary Falling Forward, Rachel Kolisi celebrated her birthday on Wednesday, 21 January 2026.

Rachel Kolisi celebrates her birthday with two bible verses

Taking to her official Instagram account, Rachel shared a photo and a poignant caption. She shared that she woke up with two Bible verses which encompass how her life was in 2025.

She expressed gratitude to everyone who wished her a happy birthday. The post was captioned:

“This morning, I woke up with these two verses on my heart. ‘Weeping may stay for the night, but joy comes in the morning.’ Psalm 30:5 and ‘And the peace of God, which surpasses all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.’ Philippians 4:7. I’ve found both to be true in ways I couldn’t have imagined a year ago. Thank you for all the beautiful messages. I’m feeling so ready and excited for year 36! ♥️”

See the post below:

Fans celebrate Rachel Kolisi on her birthday

Social media users flooded the comments with reactions. While some wished her happy birthday, others resonated with the two Bible verses she shared as part of her birthday message.

Here are some of the comments:

lisa_bartlett410 said:

“Happy birthday, beautiful! ❤️ May our Lord bless you, keep you and may His favour shine on you always!”

lifeattackguy agreed:

“Those are two key words for 2026: JOY and PEACE. I call it ‘Inside-Out’ living. It doesn’t make ‘sense’, but it’s the only way!”

jay_c_wenn shared:

“Oh @rachelkolisi, the joy of the Lord is your strength. May you never forget you are chosen, loved and more than capable through Christ. May you experience pure happiness, joy, peace and love like never before. Happy happy blessed birthday ❤️❤️❤️”

claudiajacqueline.cj said:

“Habakkuk 2:3 God's timing is perfect 🥰 His promises are clear ✨️!! Happy birthday 🎂 💖 👏👏👏 have a fabulous one.”

bradsenekal encouraged:

“Keep going, Rachel. God shapes and moulds us most profoundly in our valleys of suffering (certainly true for my life over the past couple of years), and if we choose to heal right with Him… we emerge more generous, more empathetic, more effective in carrying God's love to a hurting world than ever before. Onward, upward.”

carolindiergaardt said:

“Happy birthday, Rachel🎉🎊❤️ Don't ask permission to fly! The wings are yours and the sky belongs to no one🎁💃”

