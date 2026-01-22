Cheslin Kolbe offered followers a rare look into his personal life abroad, delighting supporters with wholesome family visuals

The Springboks star is currently balancing a busy club calendar in Japan with family commitments after a strong international window

Fans flooded his Instagram with warm messages as he continues to settle into life with his wife and children in Tokyo

Springboks winger Cheslin Kolbe, who plays for Tokyo Sungoliath in Japan, shared a glimpse of his family life abroad on Instagram with his followers on Thursday, 22 January 2026.

Kolbe is a key figure on the Japanese side competing in the NTT Japan Rugby League One. He is set to play a pivotal role in the 2025-26 campaign, entering its fifth season. The season, officially known as the NTT 2025-26 Japan Rugby League One, marks the 22nd year of top-tier professional rugby in Japan. It kicked off in December 2025 and is scheduled to run until June 2026, concluding with play-offs and relegation rounds.

Cheslin Kolbe shares time with his family

Taking time off the field, Kolbe enjoyed some quality moments with his young family. In the heartwarming Instagram snaps, he is seen with his wife, Layla, alongside their three children: daughters Kylah and Mila Skye, and son Cayden. The couple met in 2013 and married in Stellenbosch in 2018.

The post was captioned, “Japan life,” and received warm reactions, including from Springboks captain Siya Kolisi, as well as fans commenting with love and admiration:

@galant_milly:

“2026 is really a Kolbe happy family year. You guys look so very happy. Family is everything.”

@carolrossouw:

“Happy family. God bless.”

@nicolekirk1:

“You are glowing with your family around you. So lovely to see all glowing and happy.”

@carelienv:

“May you be blessed always.”

@mrs_nicole:

“2nd picture. Too cute.”

@tarryn_mcroft:

“Little Kolbe is struggling to do this… too cute, man.”

@carolhugo5:

“Lekker family time.”

Since signing with Tokyo Sungoliath in 2023, Kolbe and his family have been living between South Africa and Japan, depending on rugby seasons and school plans. He regularly shares glimpses of family life on social media, including welcoming his children after long trips and celebrating birthdays and holidays together.

Cheslin Kolbe shines on the field

Before his family-focused break, Kolbe featured prominently for the Springboks during the November Test window. He started at fullback in South Africa’s 61-7 win over Japan at Wembley Stadium in the Quilter Nations Series on 1 November. He then formed part of the back three against France at the Stade de France on 8 November, helping secure another convincing victory.

Kolbe’s final outing of the month came in Dublin on 22 November, where he played on the wing in a tough clash against Ireland. With his international duties complete, Kolbe now shifts his focus to bringing his trademark speed and versatility to Tokyo Sungoliath in the new season.

