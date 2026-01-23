On Wednesday, 21 January 2026, footage showing Ntandokazi Mzamo before she dated Athini "Bash" Bashe

The footage emerged as speculation grew about why Ntandokazi Mzamo and Bash ended their engagement shortly after getting engaged

Social media users were split between defending Ntandokazi Mzamo and criticising the narrative surrounding financial dependency

Old clip of Ntandokazi Mzamo emerged after her split from Bash. Image: ntandokazi_mm

A video of popular social media influencer Ntandokazi Mzamo’s humble beginnings has surfaced amid claims that she cheated on her former fiancé, Athini “Bash” Bashe.

Ntandokazi Mzamo and Bash continued to dominate headlines after surprisingly announcing the end of their relationship days after getting engaged.

While the couple released a statement announcing the end of their relationship, social media users were left guessing why they called it quits days after taking a step towards marriage. Resultingly, social media theories emerged that the couple broke up because Ntandokazi Mzamo cheated on Bash.

Old clip of Ntandokazi Mzamo goes viral amid cheating allegations

As rumours swirled, a video of Ntandokazi Mzamo before the glitz and glamour of the influencer lifestyle emerged. The video surfaced amid unverified claims that Athini Bashe upgraded her from being a waitress to a law graduate.

On Wednesday, 21 January 2026, social media user @AdvoBarryRoux shared a video of Ntandokazi Mzamo working at a restaurant and pub before the social media fame. The post was captioned:

“Athini Bashe found Ntandokazi Mzamo working in a restaurant and pub, for some reason, he decided to date a chick who works in a pub. Started paying her bills, took her to law school. She recently graduated and cheated on him. Even worse, she got pregnant while cheating on him.”

Watch the video below:

SA reacts to old video of Ntandokazi Mzamo's humble beginnings

Social media users flooded the comments with mixed reactions. While some dismissed claims that Ntandokazi Mzamo cheated on Athini Bashe, others used it as a teachable moment.

Here are some of the comments:

@CasperVanderr advised:

“If your only hook was money, she’s gone the moment she gets her own. Don't confuse dependency with loyalty.”

@Perfected_1 criticised:

“All these lies just for clicks? You've ruined this account, blood.”

@MissLELOMK1 fumed:

“So What? How many times have women grown and elevated men, and you'll never see us blabbing about it. They were in love, and they fell out of love; it's normal. Things you write here can even make that man harm her because he did all that for her. STOP It ✋”

@O_sley commented:

“All I can say is money is good, it sure does have a way of bringing out the beauty within.”

@Spec_TheGuy advised:

“You can't remove the pool table and keep it to yourself.”

@NechIssa highlighted:

“And she owes him nothing coz he wasn't forced, he was actually trying to bag 🛍️ her for life, but ke it's never your choice, it's their choice to stay or go🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣.”

Old Video of Ntandokazi Mzamo before Athini “Bash” Bashe emerges after the split. Image: ntandokazi_mm

Athini Bashe addresses breakup with Ntandokazi Mzamo

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Athini “Bash” Bashe broke his silence to address the trending news of his breakup with his long-term girlfriend, Ntandokazi Mzamo.

The content creator appeared heartbroken as he shared his feelings in a viral video, saying he was not okay. As news of their split continues to circulate, the online community is split in opinions about the breakup.

