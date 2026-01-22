Former The Mommy Club star Tshegofatso Manche-Adewale, popularly known as Ms Manche, revealed she underwent a cosmetic procedure in Turkey

A video of her showing off her veneers went viral after being reshared by Musa Khawula on Thursday, 22 January 2026

Social media users, including author Jackie Phamotse, reacted strongly, with opinions split between praise and criticism

Tshego ‘Ms Manche’ Adewale flaunted her new veneers. Image: msmanche

Source: Instagram

Former The Mommy Club reality TV star Tshegofatso Manche-Adewale, popularly known as Ms Manche, has joined the growing list of celebrities who have undergone a one form or another of a cosmetic procedure.

A video of Ms Manche describing her experience getting veneers in Turkey was shared online, sparking mixed reactions from South Africans, including outspoken author Jackie Phamotse. The former Mommy Club star showed off her new teeth and had some people comparing her to Amapiano star Mr JazziQ.

Ms Manche flaunts her new teeth from Turkey

On Thursday, 22 January 2026, controversial celebrity gossip monger Musa Khawula reshared a video of Tshegofatso Manche-Adewale showing off the veneers she got in Turkey, where other celebrities have gone for cosmetic procedures. The post was captioned:

“Tshegofatso Manche-Adewale shows off her new Hollywood smile she purchased in Turkey.”

In the video originally shared on the Darya Dental Clinic Instagram page on 12 May 2025, Ms Manche shared that she initially got veneers in Dubai but was dissatisfied with the results. She reached out to Darya Dental Clinic in Turkey to redo her teeth.

“So, as you can see, all is corrected. I did the Hollywood smile, and I asked for pearly whites because you wanna have them for a long time,” Ms Manche said.

Ms Manche gushed about how perfect her teeth were after the procedure.

Watch the video below:

South Africa reacts to Ms Manche's new teeth

Social media users, including Jackie Pamotse, flooded the comments with mixed opinions about Ms Manche’s new teeth.

@JackiePhamotse exclaimed:

“Oh nooooooo 🥺”

@zynnitta_true highlighted:

“It changed her facial structure.”

@lettymavuso57 asked:

“Hollywood smile? These doctors will never see heaven. Anyway, was she editing her pictures before, or is the makeup too light? She looks different.”

@Mokgadi_Matlou commented:

“She looks different. As long as she is happy, re tla reng.”

@Sharyberry_M argued:

“She had no business purchasing teeth, but that’s what happens when you have money, and you don’t know what to use it for.”

@zetzst_zandi asked:

“Is that Mrs Manche aybo what happened? 😵‍💫😵‍💫😵‍💫”

@eagletnmokoena gushed:

“She looks good, actually 🥹”

@SteveVulture mocked:

“Lol, she looks like a horse.”

@Dopamine201694 asked:

“Should we tell her or?”

@zolaka7 joked:

“A multiplication of Steve Harvey.”

@matsietsimotho1 remarked:

“Ain't no way that's Ms Manche? Yho lona.”

@UminathiZulu praised:

“These look much, much better than her previous teeth, I agree. They did a good job.”

Mzansi reacted after Tshego ‘Ms Manche’ Adewale flaunted her new teeth. Image: msmanche

Source: Instagram

Tshego Manche shares how her marriage empowers her

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Tshego Manche opened up about her marriage.

The former Mommy Club cast member shared how her union has empowered her in a video that quickly went viral on social media and sparked reactions.

Source: Briefly News