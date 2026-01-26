Eben Etzebeth's wife, Anlia Etzebeth, showed love and support to Rachel Kolisi ahead of her book release

Rachel Kolisi will be releasing her memoir, Falling Forward , in March 2026, which will also be made into a documentary

The popular Springboks WAG sent words of encouragement to the estranged wife of Siya Kolisi, who is one of Eben's close friends

Eben Etzebeth’s wife Anlia, shared encouraging words to Rachel Kolisi ahead of ‘Falling Forward’ release. Image: Anliaetzebeth, Rachelkolisi

Source: Instagram

It seems as though the friendship between Anlia Etzebeth and Rachel Kolisi did not fall apart. After announcing her highly anticipated memoir, Falling Forward, Rachel has been receiving an outpouring of love and support online.

This time, the wife of Eben Etzebeth, Anlia Etzebeth, jumped on the bandwagon and shared some words of encouragement to Kolisi.

Anlia shows Rachel love

Rachel Kolisi is set to release her much-anticipated memoir, Falling Forward, in mid-March 2026. The book, which will also be released in the form of a documentary, will touch on identity, falling and new beginnings.

Published by Pan MacMillan South Africa, the book is a collaborative effort of Rachel and Zibu Sithole.

Popular Springboks WAG, Anlia, sent words of encouragement to Rachel Kolisi as she readies to welcome the public into her deep personal space. She showed love to the estranged wife of Siya Kolisi, who is also one of Eben's closest friends.

“May this touch many hearts,” Anlia wrote in one of Rachel's posts.

Fans noticed tension between Rachel and Saskia Snyman after she unfollowed the wife of RG Snyman on Instagram.

Rachel Kolisi has unfollowed Saskia Snyman on Instagram. Image: RachelKolisi, Saskiasynman

Source: Instagram

Taking to Instagram, the publisher stated that the upcoming release will show Rachel in her low moments and the highs that shaped her into the human that she is.

"The upcoming publication of Falling Forward, the deeply personal memoir by @rachelkolisi, written in collaboration with Zibu Sithole. Releasing this March to coincide with the highly anticipated @fallingforward__ documentary, this book invites you to step beyond the screen and into the private moments that have shaped one of South Africa’s most beloved figures.

"In Rachel’s words: There are stories you can tell on camera, and then there are the truths that need the quiet space of a page to be fully understood.' Falling Forward is a candid journey through breaking and rebuilding, proving that falling isn’t the end – it’s often how we find our way."

Fans can get their hands on the book early during the Falling Forward National Roadshow, which will take place in Makhanda on 4 March and in Gqeberha on 5 March.

Rachel Kolisi marks birthday with powerful quotes

In a previous report from Briefly News, on Wednesday, 21 January 2026, Rachel Kolisi celebrated turning a year older ahead of the release of her documentary.

Instead of a big celebration, Rachel Kolisi marked the day with a faith-filled Instagram post, referencing a verse from Psalm 30:5 and another from Philippians 4:7. Her message resounded with many South Africans, who flooded the comments with encouragement, prayers, and words of support.

Source: Briefly News