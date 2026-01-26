Social media influencer Dominic Zaca attended the Bridgerton Season 4 premiere, which took place in Cape Town

Showcasing her dress, Zaca recorded a video which also paid homage to her proud Zulu roots

Zaca's dress did not hit the right notes with many online users, and peeps shared their dissatisfaction with the photos and video

Attending the Netflix premiere for Bridgerton Season 4 was more than just glitz and glam for social media influencer Dominic Zaca.

As a content creator and actress, she made sure her roots and upbringing were reflected in her entire look. Stealing hearts along the way.

Dominic Zaca attends Bridgerton event

Zaca wore a Vallure Designs ballroom dress, which many argued did not fit the theme for the event. However, the entire look had more meaning to Dominic Zaca than just a fashion statement. She posted a video showing off her strong Zulu roots, with an elderly woman putting on a traditional head bead.

She was then surrounded by traditional dancers and family, who completed the look and conveyed a strong message.

"In the grand tapestry of life, I rise as both king and queen, a reflection of my Zulu lineage, rooted in royalty and rich traditions. As I step into this Bridgerton affair, I celebrate not just the glamour of the evening but the powerful women who have shaped my journey, guiding me with love and wisdom," Zaca wrote.

Dominic likened the theme to the family values displayed on the Shondaland production.

"Like the illustrious families of Bridgerton, we too hold a legacy of strength, resilience, and grace. Here’s to the vibrant spirit of Africa, where our heritage shines as brightly as the diamonds of the ton. Join me as I embrace this moment. An ode to my roots and a nod to the royal essence within us all."

However, sharp-eyed social media users were not fans of the dress and overall aesthetics. Below are some of the reactions:

@_wamzyyy cried:

"All these theatrics for such a mid dress."

@ThubelaKamo responded:

"Oh my word, it is so ugly. And it’s not even on theme."

@mbaliiii_g reacted:

"I thought it’s supposed to give Bridgerton? Sooo mid sana. If anything it’s giving shaka ilembe."

@coopee_m said:

"Mid EVERYTHING! Literally should’ve invested all that production money in getting a better dress."

@nokie555 complained:

"Not a Bridgeton fit, though, this. "But ke.

@KatLeGoooooK asked:

"This felt like she was attending a Shaka premiere. Why are they forcing culture even when not required?"

