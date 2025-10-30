Social media influencer Dominic Zaca has finally responded to the controversial remarks made by Ngizwe Mchunu

The former radio personality Ngizwe Mchunu made homophobic statements about the LGBTQIA+ community

Zaca previously hit back at Ngizwe at the Johannesburg gay pride festival by wearing the traditional Zulu attire that he claimed was not meant for gay people

Influencer Dominic Zaca has responded to Ngizwe Mchunu.

South African social media influencer Dominic Zaca trended after she wore the traditional Zulu attire called imvunulo in response to Ngizwe Mchunu's homophobic rant.

Now, the TikTok star has further clarified her stance on Ngizwe's remarks and firmly stated that they, as the LGBTQIA+ community, will not be bullied by Ngizwe.

Zaca on Ngizwe's remarks

According to Daily Sun, Dominic was clapping back at Ngizwe Mchunu by wearing that outfit to inform him that she is a proud Zulu person, and that she was acknowledging her Zulu roots.

"My battle is Ngizwe telling me I don't belong," she was quoted as saying. "My battle is Ngizwe telling me that I should not be Zulu. Before anything, I'm proudly Zulu and my roots are Zulu," she added.

As someone who was open to being educated, Dominic stated that Ngizwe was supposed to have explained to the gay community why he claimed that they cannot wear imvunulo. Instead, the former Ukhozi FM star attacked them and called them names.

For Dominic Zaca, Ngizwe's anger seemed to have been unfairly directed towards them, whereas other races have been wearing the regalia.

Influencer Dominic Zaca stated that she refuses to be bullied by Ngizwe.

What did Ngizwe Mchunu say?

Ngizwe was angered by a gay couple who wore Zulu attire for their traditional wedding. He said that he does not have any issues with the community; however, he drew the line at them wearing imvunulo. His message was laced with profanity and slight undertones of homophobia.

Ngizwe was then denied entry to Kwa Mai-Mai, and that was when he made an even more damaging video, this time with Somizi Mhlongo as his main target.

"I am still standing tall. I am not going to pretend, straightforward. I am challenging you (Somizi) to ask your people, because you damaged the nation by dating both men and women. Therefore, we will not be told by you what we can and cannot do. Ask your people to apologise to me and then leave the Zulu culture."

Somizi then hit back and told the likes of Ngizwe that just because he wears weaves and heels and chooses to remain silent, it does not mean that he is weak.

Ngizwe refuses to apologise

In a previous report from Briefly News, Ngizwe Mchunu refused to apologise to the LGBTQIA+ community over his homophobic remarks, despite the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) ordering him to.

The SAHRC concluded its investigation into the public figure's rants against Somizi and the gay and trans community. Responding directly to them, Ngizwe stood ten toes down and said he would do no such thing, claiming that he was even prepared to go to jail.

