Media personality Somizi Mhlongo has reacted to Ngizwe Mchunu's homophobic utterances

He addressed a group of queer people and advised them on how to handle the situation and what to do if it escalates

Mchunu found himself in hot water when he threatened Somizi and was even denied entry at Kwa Mai-Mai

His message is clear: Lay low, be yourself, but "fight back" if need be. Somizi Mhlongo addressed a group of proud LGBTQIA+ members and finally broke his silence following Ngizwe Mchunu's homophobic rants.

In a trending video shared by @MusaKhawula on X, Mhlongo told queer people not to entertain Ngizwe Mchunu and other homophobic rants, which came as a result of his.

Somizi hits back at Ngizwe

In the clip, Somizi reminded people who they are and not to allow hurtful words to shake them.

"With regards to the homophobia going on right now, my advice to you is do not allow them to make you emotional. You know who you are. Do not stoop to their level, and do not swear back at them. All you need to do is be 100% yourself.

He also refrained from inciting violence, but advised them to always be ready to fight back for their rights.

"Also, I am not inciting violence, but there needs to come a point where they know who we are. We are not backing down. When it comes to it, we must be ready to fight. Whether you are lesbian, gay, bi or transgender, when it is time to fight for your rights, fight. But for now, do not stoop to their level, even on social media."

What Ngizwe said about Somizi

After he was denied entry to Kwa Mai-Mai in Johannesburg, Ngizwe fired more shots at the former Idols SA judge. Mchunu tasked Somizi to ask his people to apologise and to also stop wearing Zulu regalia.

"I am still standing tall. I am not going to pretend, straightforward," he said. "I am challenging you to ask you people, because you damaged the nation by dating both men and women. Therefore, we will not be told by you what we can and cannot do. Ask your people to apologise to me and then leave the Zulu culture."

The internet is pro Ngizwe, while some sided with Somizi.

@Stimela_Mgazi said:

"But Ngizwe says they must not use the Zulu Traditional attire. That is the only thing he is complaining about, nothing else."

@Mbhape1d defended:

"Ngizwe must just leave these guys, they love each other and it's none of his business."

@hlovo_ asked:

"As a man, you gotta ask yourself, why do you care about what other men are doing? Gay dudes shouldn’t bother you this much."

@goodkofi_ added:

"This entire thing can end today if the Zulu Royal House addresses it. All Zulus should be allowed to wear traditional regalia, no matter their sexuality. You’re still Zulu."

Organisation investigates Ngizwe

In a previous report from Briefly News, the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) launched an investigation against Ngizwe Mchunu.

They claimed to have received multiple complaints against Mchunu due to his homophobia.

