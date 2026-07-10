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Wits University Graduate Brings Joy with Dramatic Split and Cultural Pride in TikTok Video
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Wits University Graduate Brings Joy with Dramatic Split and Cultural Pride in TikTok Video

by  Rutendo Masasi
2 min read
  • A Wits University graduate celebrated her big day with a show-stopping traditional dance performance outside the iconic campus building
  • The dancer landed an acrobatic dip mid-performance while fellow performers cheered her on in traditional red and gold attire
  • South Africans online were thrilled to see African cultural pride taking centre stage at a university graduation

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A Wits University graduate turned her graduation night into an unforgettable cultural moment. He performing an energetic traditional dance outside the university's iconic columned building on 9 July 2026.

Wits graduate stuns with dance celebrating special day
A Wits graduate stunned people with a dance celebrating a special day. Image: @lwazipinyana
Source: TikTok

TikTok user @lwazipinyana posted the clip, which shows a group of performers dressed in traditional red and yellow gold attire celebrating the milestone with a vibrant display of movement. The standout moment came when the graduate landed a dramatic acrobatic dip, drawing cheers from everyone around her.

The video's on-screen text by @lwazipinyana read "POV: You're Graduating in AFRICA," anchoring the performance in a sense of cultural pride. Wits University banners bearing its crest and "100" centennial logo framed the background, marking the celebration as part of the university's milestone anniversary. Instead of a quiet handshake and a walk across the stage, the graduate chose voguing, prottes and a gravity-defying dip to mark her achievement. The performance was communal, joyful and unapologetically African. Watch the video below:

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Mzansi celebrates graduate

The clip by @lwazipinyana resonated so widely because of the contrast it offered to a typical Western graduation ceremony. Viewers flooded the comments with love and admiration. Read the compliments below:

@siphosenkosi wrote:

"No, but the way you landed that dip! 🫵🏾"

@makuwa__koketso said:

"This remember this moment!!! You ateeee"

@Ashley Madden🫶🏽🐑🇿🇦 shared: "Congratulations hun!🥰💫👏🏻"

@🦋THEE GOLDEN ALE🎀 declared:

"THE CATEGORY IS: SERVE THEM🔥🔥🥰"

@lungelobuthelezi77 cheered:

"You better werk honey"

@Mandisa Yende called it:

"Revolutionary!!!"

@Khayalethu Xaba summed it up perfectly:

"🤣🤣🤣 AFRICAN EXCELLENCE❤️"

Other Briefly News stories of graduation

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Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Rutendo Masasi avatar

Rutendo Masasi (Weekend Entertainment and Human Interest editor) Rue Masasi is a Human Interest and Entertainment writer at Briefly News who graduated with a BA (Hons) in English from Rhodes University in 2018. Rue also has 4 years of experience in journalism and over four years of experience as an online ESL teacher. She has also passed a set of training courses by Google News Initiative. You can reach her via email: rutendo.masasi@briefly.co.za

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University of the Witwatersrand - WITS
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