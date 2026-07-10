A Wits University graduate celebrated her big day with a show-stopping traditional dance performance outside the iconic campus building

The dancer landed an acrobatic dip mid-performance while fellow performers cheered her on in traditional red and gold attire

South Africans online were thrilled to see African cultural pride taking centre stage at a university graduation

A Wits University graduate turned her graduation night into an unforgettable cultural moment. He performing an energetic traditional dance outside the university's iconic columned building on 9 July 2026.

A Wits graduate stunned people with a dance celebrating a special day. Image: @lwazipinyana

Source: TikTok

TikTok user @lwazipinyana posted the clip, which shows a group of performers dressed in traditional red and yellow gold attire celebrating the milestone with a vibrant display of movement. The standout moment came when the graduate landed a dramatic acrobatic dip, drawing cheers from everyone around her.

The video's on-screen text by @lwazipinyana read "POV: You're Graduating in AFRICA," anchoring the performance in a sense of cultural pride. Wits University banners bearing its crest and "100" centennial logo framed the background, marking the celebration as part of the university's milestone anniversary. Instead of a quiet handshake and a walk across the stage, the graduate chose voguing, prottes and a gravity-defying dip to mark her achievement. The performance was communal, joyful and unapologetically African. Watch the video below:

Mzansi celebrates graduate

The clip by @lwazipinyana resonated so widely because of the contrast it offered to a typical Western graduation ceremony. Viewers flooded the comments with love and admiration. Read the compliments below:

@siphosenkosi wrote:

"No, but the way you landed that dip! 🫵🏾"

@makuwa__koketso said:

"This remember this moment!!! You ateeee"

@Ashley Madden🫶🏽🐑🇿🇦 shared: "Congratulations hun!🥰💫👏🏻"

@🦋THEE GOLDEN ALE🎀 declared:

"THE CATEGORY IS: SERVE THEM🔥🔥🥰"

@lungelobuthelezi77 cheered:

"You better werk honey"

@Mandisa Yende called it:

"Revolutionary!!!"

@Khayalethu Xaba summed it up perfectly:

"🤣🤣🤣 AFRICAN EXCELLENCE❤️"

Other Briefly News stories of graduation

A South African student went viral after showcasing her stunning handmade graduation dress.

Lungile Mayisa, a 41-year-old woman from KwaZulu-Natal who proudly graduated from UNISA on 23 June 2026, impressed many on social media.

A University of KwaZulu-Natal graduate who entertained attendees at his graduation ceremony with impressive Michael Jackson-inspired moves captivated viewers.

Source: Briefly News