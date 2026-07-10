Wits University Graduate Brings Joy with Dramatic Split and Cultural Pride in TikTok Video
- A Wits University graduate celebrated her big day with a show-stopping traditional dance performance outside the iconic campus building
- The dancer landed an acrobatic dip mid-performance while fellow performers cheered her on in traditional red and gold attire
- South Africans online were thrilled to see African cultural pride taking centre stage at a university graduation
A Wits University graduate turned her graduation night into an unforgettable cultural moment. He performing an energetic traditional dance outside the university's iconic columned building on 9 July 2026.
TikTok user @lwazipinyana posted the clip, which shows a group of performers dressed in traditional red and yellow gold attire celebrating the milestone with a vibrant display of movement. The standout moment came when the graduate landed a dramatic acrobatic dip, drawing cheers from everyone around her.
The video's on-screen text by @lwazipinyana read "POV: You're Graduating in AFRICA," anchoring the performance in a sense of cultural pride. Wits University banners bearing its crest and "100" centennial logo framed the background, marking the celebration as part of the university's milestone anniversary. Instead of a quiet handshake and a walk across the stage, the graduate chose voguing, prottes and a gravity-defying dip to mark her achievement. The performance was communal, joyful and unapologetically African. Watch the video below:
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Mzansi celebrates graduate
The clip by @lwazipinyana resonated so widely because of the contrast it offered to a typical Western graduation ceremony. Viewers flooded the comments with love and admiration. Read the compliments below:
@siphosenkosi wrote:
"No, but the way you landed that dip! 🫵🏾"
@makuwa__koketso said:
"This remember this moment!!! You ateeee"
@Ashley Madden🫶🏽🐑🇿🇦 shared: "Congratulations hun!🥰💫👏🏻"
@🦋THEE GOLDEN ALE🎀 declared:
"THE CATEGORY IS: SERVE THEM🔥🔥🥰"
@lungelobuthelezi77 cheered:
"You better werk honey"
@Mandisa Yende called it:
"Revolutionary!!!"
@Khayalethu Xaba summed it up perfectly:
"🤣🤣🤣 AFRICAN EXCELLENCE❤️"
Other Briefly News stories of graduation
- A South African student went viral after showcasing her stunning handmade graduation dress.
- Lungile Mayisa, a 41-year-old woman from KwaZulu-Natal who proudly graduated from UNISA on 23 June 2026, impressed many on social media.
- A University of KwaZulu-Natal graduate who entertained attendees at his graduation ceremony with impressive Michael Jackson-inspired moves captivated viewers.
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Source: Briefly News
Rutendo Masasi (Weekend Entertainment and Human Interest editor) Rue Masasi is a Human Interest and Entertainment writer at Briefly News who graduated with a BA (Hons) in English from Rhodes University in 2018. Rue also has 4 years of experience in journalism and over four years of experience as an online ESL teacher. She has also passed a set of training courses by Google News Initiative. You can reach her via email: rutendo.masasi@briefly.co.za