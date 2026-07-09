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Giyani Woman Earns R100,000 a Month Selling R10 Coffee Outside Sandton City
Women Empowerment

Giyani Woman Earns R100,000 a Month Selling R10 Coffee Outside Sandton City

by  Gloria Masia
2 min read
  • Vutomi Chavalala runs a street stand outside one of South Africa's most exclusive malls, earning up to R3,500 per day
  • She sells hot coffee, flavoured drinks, and traditional breakfast items at prices far below what mall retailers charge
  • Chavalala plans to upgrade to a food caravan by September 2026 to expand her menu and grow her income

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The image captured Vutomi preparing food for her customers
Vutomi selling fruits and breakfast on her stall in Giyani. Image: Daily Investor
Source: Facebook

Vutomi Chavalala, a woman originally from Giyani Mapayeni village in Limpopo, earns up to R100,000 a month running a street stand right outside Sandton City Mall in Johannesburg. She co-owns and operates Vutomi's Street Stand alongside her mother, selling hot coffee, flavoured drinks, scones, soft porridge, bananas, sweets, and chips to professionals and retail staff who work in and around the area. Coffee and flavoured drinks go for R10 each, while bananas cost R5. Despite the modest price points, the stand brings in between R3,000 and R3,500 on a good day.

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Vutomi sells fine mabele as part of her breakfast at her stall
The picture showed signs of what Vutomi sells for breakfast. Image: Daily Investor
Source: Facebook

Matching her menu to the clock

Chavalala runs her informal trading business with a clear strategy. Mornings focus on warm, filling options like coffee and soft porridge, while afternoons shift toward cold drinks and fruit to match what customers want at different times of the day. The stand is cash only, with no room for guesswork.

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She has spoken openly about the attitudes she sometimes faces from people around Sandton. Her goal is to upgrade from the stand to a food caravan by September 2026, which would allow her to prepare and sell full plates of pap, a move she expects to significantly grow her revenue.

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Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Gloria Masia avatar

Gloria Masia (Human interest editor) Gloria Masia is a Human Interest Writer at Briefly News. She holds a Diploma in Public Relations from UNISA and a Diploma in Journalism from Rosebank College. With over six years of experience, Gloria has worked in digital marketing, online TV production, and radio. Email:gloria.masia@briefly.co.za

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