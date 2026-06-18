Bafana Bafana face a must-win FIFA World Cup Group A clash against Czech Republic after suffering a disappointing 2-0 defeat to Mexico

Head coach Hugo Broos has come under scrutiny for his defensive tactics, with growing calls for him to unleash attacking talents

With veteran midfielder Themba Zwane suspended, South Africa must find new sources of creativity and attacking inspiration

Briefly News spoke exclusively to a football analyst, who outlined five key changes Hugo Broos should consider against the Czech Republic

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Bafana Bafana face the Czech Republic on Thursday, 18 June 2026, in their second Group A fixture of the ongoing FIFA World Cup.

Their campaign got off to the worst possible start with a 2-0 defeat to co-hosts Mexico last week. Head coach Hugo Broos came under heavy criticism for his cautious approach, with SABC Sport presenter Andile Ncube famously labelling the performance "cowardly".

Much of the criticism centred on Broos' defensive setup, which saw South Africa line up with five defenders while offering very little attacking threat. The decision to leave exciting young attacker Relebohile Mofokeng on the bench also raised eyebrows among supporters.

This second match is a do-or-die encounter. There is no room for experiments, and many South Africans will be hoping Broos throws caution to the wind and unleashes his attacking weapons.

Oswin Appollis, who enjoyed a sensational season for treble-winning Orlando Pirates, could be one of the key figures. Alongside Mofokeng, the attacking midfielder has the potential to form a dangerous partnership capable of troubling the Czech defence.

Briefly News spoke exclusively to football analyst Mandla Biyela to discuss what Broos could do differently against the Czech Republic and how best he can utilise Appollis and Mofokeng in attack, especially with suspended veteran midfielder Themba Zwane unavailable.

Hugo Broos' tactics against the Czech Republic

1. Ditch the defensive approach and show more ambition

"South Africa spent large periods of the Mexico match sitting deep and struggled to create chances. They posed very little attacking threat and never looked capable of consistently troubling the hosts. Broos himself hinted that possession and attacking intent must improve against Czechia."

Biyela added that Zwane's absence could create an opportunity for younger players such as Mofokeng to step up and inject fresh energy into the side.

2. Find a way to replace Themba Zwane's experience

"Broos now needs someone like Relebohile Mofokeng to inject energy, unpredictability and attacking spark between midfield and attack. South Africa cannot afford another game without creativity in the final third."

Bafana Bafana World Cup hopes hang in the balance

3. Match Czechia's physicality

The Czech side caused South Korea plenty of problems with their direct style and aerial strength despite losing 2-1. Biyela believes Mamelodi Sundowns winger Thapelo Maseko could provide the answer after acknowledging the need for greater intensity from Bafana Bafana.

"If South Africa lose the physical battle, they could struggle to stay alive in the tournament," Biyela added.

4. Keep 11 men on the pitch

"This sounds obvious, but it may be the biggest factor. Bafana Bafana finished the Mexico match with nine players after two red cards. Discipline must improve because another sending-off would almost certainly end their World Cup hopes."

5. Trust the young players

Finally, Biyela believes the Belgian tactician should place greater faith in the exciting young talent at his disposal.

"With suspensions forcing changes, Broos has an opportunity to unleash younger, fearless players. Fresh legs and greater attacking urgency could be exactly what South Africa needs in a must-win fixture."

This could be Bafana Bafana's biggest match in years. A victory would reignite belief, restore pride and breathe new life into their World Cup campaign. Defeat, however, would almost certainly spell the end of their hopes and leave South Africans facing the prospect of a painful and embarrassing early exit.

For Bafana Bafana, it is all or nothing.

Source: Briefly News