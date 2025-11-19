South African Amaiano vocalist Thatohatsi recently collaborated with Yanda Wood's ex-lover, Tony Dayimane, on his song, 9 Missed Calls

An online user posted a clip of the two stars previewing their song before its release on social media

Many netizens questioned whether this song was about Dayimane's ex-girlfriend, Yanda Woods or not

Thatohatsi featured on Tony Dayimane's upcoming song. Image: tonydayimane/thatohatsi_official

Source: Instagram

We are about to get served new music just in time for the December season! Ampiano popular vocalist Thatohatsi teamed up with the hip hop star Tony Dayimane on a fresh, new and upcoming single, 9 Missed Calls.

On Tuesday, 19 November 2025, an online user @PianoConnectSA excitedly revealed on social media that the hip op star who recently broke up with his famous girlfriend, Yanda Woods, who is also a podcaster, will be releasing a new song.

The internet user further shared a video of the two artists previewing their track, which quickly garnered many views on social media after it was posted.

Watch the clip below:

Fans react to Tony and Thatohatsi's song

Shortly after the video of the two stars previewing their upcoming track on social media, many netizens couldn't help but question if this song was directed at his ex, Yanda Woods or not. However, many of them flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

@Less57 questioned:

"Is this the song were he speaks about YANDA WOODS?"

@thalente_music stated:

"I wish people could understand how hard Tony's simplicity works when writing is."

@GeorgeBalekane asked:

"Do people really listen to this guy’s music?"

@Mangi_Ndala commented:

"Man, Tony Dayimane’s voice is something else. Whether he’s singing or rapping, it always sounds amazing."

@makhaledilika said:

"Once Thatohatsi decides to fully land in these hip-hop features, it's over!"

@LeboChomakae responded:

"So who is the football player who hasn't scored this season, dating his ex? Sounds like a nice song, but that line was petty AF."

ron_roelph mentioned:

"@casspernyovest, we need some Thatohatsi vocals on the album. I can already hear a solid chorus or hook from Thato, with your verses coming in after that. Sjoeee."

nacka5629 wrote:

"I wonder who this soccer player is, but I don't blame Tony for taking a shot at him; they were in a public relationship after sure he surely knew Yanda was dating. And Yanda didn't want Tony to make a song because she knew she'd be seen as a different person."

Thatohatsi collaborated with Tony Dayimane. Image: @thatohatsi_official

Source: Instagram

Amapiano music producer Tyler ICU’s fiancée Lorraine Moropa looks gorgeous

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Tyler ICU's fiancée caused a social media storm after her photo landed on everybody's timeline.

The gorgeous Lorraine Moropa left people gasping for air and flooded her comments section with endless compliments. Of course, Mzansi men are awaiting the honeymoon to end, unsure about the longevity of the couple's relationship.

Source: Briefly News