Pennt Lebyane was overjoyed as her son Takunda Tshegofatso Juda Naka turned a year older on Thursday 29 May 2025

The trailblazing broadcaster expressed gratitude to a number of people and praised her Zimbabwean baby daddy Ali Naka

In a light-hearted moment, Penny Lebyane revealed that she had wished for Takunda to be born on Africa Day or Tupac's birthday

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Penny Lebyane celebrated her son Takunda on his 20th birthday. Image: pennylebyane

Source: Instagram

Veteran South African broadcaster Penny Lebyane is a proud mama and never wastes an opportunity to celebrate her precious angels. It seems like yesterday when she shared a video of her son Takunda behind the wheel on his first day of school, now she’s celebrating his 20th birthday.

Penny Lebyane celebrates son on his 20th birthday

Taking to her Instagram account on Thursday 29 May, Penny Lebyane celebrated her son Takunda Tshegofatso Juda Naka’s 20th birthday with a touching tribute. The former eTV host shared a video montage of her son over the years.

In the caption, Penny Lebyane expressed gratitude to God for taking care of her son over the years.

“Today is the day the Lord said yes you can birth greatness Penny Lebyane 29 May 2005. Here's my Romans 8:37. Takunda Tshegofatso Juda Naka is Twenty Years Old🤭🙆🏾‍♀️🤗 20 years later I say, ‘Ebenezer you have kept us this far’. Lord, you have held me with this gift you've untrusted me with. I thank you for every valley you saw us through and my village of prayer warriors who have stood with me from day one,” she said.

Penny Lebyane thanked her baby daddy on their son's 20th birthday. Image: pennylebyane

Source: Instagram

Penny Lebyane, never the one to shy away from being vulnerable extended her gratitude to those who have stood by her and Takunda from day one including her Zimbabwean baby daddy Ali Naka. She revealed a fun titbit about Takunda revealing that she wanted him to share the same birthday as the late US rap legend Tupac. She wrote:

“My mother Evah and dad Rufus your love for me as a child is all l wanted for my children thank for just being u two. Takunda's father Ali Naka you will always be his hero and it's a tall ask cause he's my son🫣 l mean l wanted him born May 25 (Africa day or June 16th cos of Tupac🤭and l was negotiating with God through the pregnancy🤣 Well done and keep going.”

See the full birthday tribute below:

Penny Lebyane shares saucy swimsuit pic

When she's not celebrating her own and her family's milestones on her socials Penny Lebyane is shutting down the internet with saucy posts.

Briefly News reported that Penny Lebyane shared a hot picture rocking a red swimsuit in a post thanking her fans for the heartwarming birthday wishes on 25 December 2023.

Outspoken music executive Nota Baloyi shared his thoughts on Penny's picture. He mopped the floor with her accusing the star of posting thirst traps on the timeline. Nota Baloyi suggested that instead of posting such pictures, she should share her birthday cards.

Source: Briefly News