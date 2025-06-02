MaWhoo performed in Zimbabwe on Saturday, 31 May 2025, and was moved by the warm reception she received from her fans

She took to her Facebook page the following day and jokingly suggested that she wanted to become Zimbabwean

MaWhoo's Zimbabwean fans praised her humility and talent, with many expressing pride in the love she showed back

MaWhoo was moved by Zimbabwean fans. Image: mawhoo

Source: Instagram

Amapiano star MaWhoo has joined the growing list of South African artists who’ve been swept off their feet by the love they receive in Zimbabwe. Just like DJ Tira, who recently embraced his Zimbabwean name after a warm welcome, MaWhoo says she now wants to be adopted by the country.

MaWhoo falls in love with Zimbabwean fans

Ngiyamthanda singer MaWhoo performed in Zimbabwe on Saturday, 31 May 2025, at Karma in Harare, and the reception blew her away. The audience showed love to the Uzizwa Kanjan songstress and sang along to her songs.

The gesture touched the singer, who is known for her provocative performances. Taking to her Facebook account on Sunday, 1 June 2025, MaWhoo shared her joy and appreciation. She jokingly suggested that she wants to be adopted by Zimbabwe. The post was captioned:

“I want Zim to adopt me 😩😂😂❤️🔥😍😍😍 What a sing along 😩😍😍😍”

Netizens react to MaWhoo's request

Her post went viral with thousands of reactions and hundreds of comments pouring in. Zimbabweans continued showing love to MaWhoo and praised her music, and mostly her humility. Several South Africans weren’t pleased with the love and attention MaWhoo was giving their northern neighbour, but that didn’t mess with the celebration.

Here are some of the reactions

Oldtrafford Mukwashi NickyGee said:

“The bottom line is MaWhoo won, her fans won, save for a few bitter individuals making noise on free wifi😕 Ngilimele! MaWhoo is pure magic!”

Paidamoyo Chaitika gushed:

“You’re such a sweet and humble person, we will definitely adopt you.”

IG Moeketsi Psg II replied:

“Well, it shows that you don't discriminate against foreigners and that's the one thing I love about you. You're a good-hearted artist❤️❤️👊🏾🫶🏾”

Flexy Burn shared:

“Siyabonga for saying something better about Zimbabwe ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️you showed us much love, not these haters💔”

Somnandi Ncube declared:

“We love you here in Zimbabwe.”

MaWhoo connected with her Zimbabwean fans. Image: mawhoo

Source: Instagram

Naledi Aphiwe savages Zimbabwean fan

MaWhoo's comments come after budding musician Naledi Aphiwe savaged a Zimbabwean fan.

Naledi Aphiwe responded with a backhanded comment when a fan named Constance Muzenda kindly asked her to come to Zimbabwe. The Romeo and Juliet singer responded with subtle disrespect and said, "You guys can go there and wait for me."

The response left a bitter taste in the mouths of Zimbabweans while a section of South Africans laughed along to the joke.

MaWhoo in hot water over defamatory remarks

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that MaWhoo is being sued for R1 million.

Blue Screen Entertainment has ramped up its legal battle with MaWhoo after the singer reportedly failed to respond to the letter of demand.

MaWhoo was served with a letter of demand on 16 May 2025 following her defamatory remarks made in a voice note.

As per the letter, Blue Screen Entertainment gave the singer until Monday afternoon, 19 May 2025, to retract and apologise. The organiser revealed that MaWhoo missed the deadline to retract, so they took things further by filing the lawsuit.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News