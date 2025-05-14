Nothing but wins! Amapiano sensation MaWhoo is on cloud nine with her latest single, which is already making waves

Artists Jazzworx, Thukuthela, and CL_Ceejay feature on the banger, which is now being dubbed the national anthem for lovers of TikTok challenges, with videos flooding the platform

Building on a career of collaborations with amapiano giants like Kabza De Small and DJ Maphorisa, Mawhoo continues to cement her place as one of South Africa’s top vocalists

With a blooming career spanning years, MaWhoo has fast become one of the most followed and celebrated artists of her time.

Amapiano star MaWhoo thanks fans after her latest song hits big.

Source: Instagram

She has wowed many with her vocals and has headlined a host of shows.

MaWhoo has also worked with several industry heavyweights, including Kabza De Small, who is credited for being the brains behind the amapiano genre with DJ Maphorisa.

Mawhoo thanks fans as “Uzizwa Kanjan” hits big

The bubbly singer recently released her latest project, Uzizwa Kanjan, and it has been doing well across all streaming platforms. She has featured Jazzworx, Thukuthela, and GL_Ceejay.

It is one of the most-streamed South African songs and ranks 24th on YouTube's trending videos list.

The song has since amassed over 2 million views on YouTube, outshining some of her hits, including uThukela.

It is yet to be seen if the song will match her biggest song in terms of views, Ngilimele.

Mawhoo recently took to X to thank her fans, and she revealed that the song was still number one among several online platforms that distribute and stream music. She posted:

"Uzizwa Kanjan” is still the number 1 song across major DSPs. Siyabonga."

Thanks to her huge social media following, the post has gained comments since it dropped online.

Since her thrust into the limelight, she has consistently released good music and been featured in some of the biggest tracks, with Gucci being the biggest in her music catalogue.

Last year, she made headlines when she revealed her Spotify streams. She had 3.74 million listeners on the streaming platform with 3.72 million hours of plays across 179 countries.

MaWhoo also had 40 million streams on the platform alone, which surely marked her success as one of the best vocalists in the country.

An illustrious career is in the making

It was not all rosy for MaWhoo, who is now basking in success. She started singing at a younger age but had her shot at fame in her 20s.

The Kwazulu-Natal-born has since released three studio albums: What a Time to Be Alive, The Chosen, and The Sound of Magic.

She has several singles as lead artist, including Thokoza with Sam Deep, which was certified double platinum.

MaWhoo is shining bright amid her unstoppable rise to stardom.

Source: Instagram

Apart from music, she is also a model and influencer and has worked with several brands, including Tribe Afrique and House of Supreme.

Despite her big wins, she has made a fair share of controversial headlines.

MaWhoo shares her alleged chats with International stars

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that MaWhoo opened up about her private life, listing celebrities who have slid into her DMs on social media.

The long list included several celebrities in the United States. Surprisingly, she did not name them but shared some of their chats online, leaving many puzzled.

