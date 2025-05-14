Amapiano star Kelvin Momo and vocalist Elaine are collaborating on new music, sparking excitement among fans after a snippet was shared on social media

Elaine’s transition from R&B to amapiano has been well-received, with fans eagerly anticipating the release of their upcoming track

While reactions to the collaboration snippet have been mixed, fans are hopeful that it will revive Elaine’s career and become another hit for Momo

Amapiano star and music producer Kelvin Momo is reportedly in the studio with talented vocalist Elaine, working on new music together. A snippet of their music was shared on social media, sparking excitement among fans.

Elaine and Kelvin Momo working on new music

South African music lovers are in for a special treat as two super-talented artists are working together to bring them the best music. Elaine's transition from R&B to amapiano was a welcome move from her fans, who were worried about her dwindling career.

A snippet from Kelvin Momo and Elaine's collaboration was shared on X (Twitter) by @TheYanosUpdate. The now viral post has received mixed reactions from anticipating fans. Take a look at the post below:

SA can't wait for Kelvin Momo and Elaine's collaboration

Mzansi music lovers already know Elaine and Kelvin's collaboration is going to be a hit. The two have been in the industry for a while and have released bangers. Momo previously celebrated his album Sewe's success after it reached more than 15 million streams in less than a month.

Elaine is known for being one of the best vocalists in Mzansi. The star gave fans goosebumps when she delivered a showstopping performance of her hit song Risky at an event.

Responding to the news about the stars' upcoming collaboration, fans said they have been waiting and can't wait for the release.

@ayanda_yay83058 said:

"Bro has a whole pack of different sounds that he wishes he could explore all of them at once. No one is catching up on shame."

@Gavin_annora commented:

"It sounds like the beat was already done, then they took an acapella from nowhere and put it on. There's no resonance which, for me, omitted the blending of the beat and the acapella. It could be a good song if he adjusts a few things here and there."

@uMshumayeli_011 wrote:

"🕯️Elaine to drop this gem, cause Momo is definitely not going to release it anytime soon."

@Obstinate56947 added:

"Finally 😭😭🔥🔥 we’ve BEEN waiting."

@yangamessi said:

"Maybe Momo will revive her career 😫✌️"

