Fan-favourite Amapiano artist Kelvin Momo could potentially lose his company after failing to show up to his shows in Australia

An Australian company named Ace Events is seeking payment of up to R2.8 million from Momo's company

The South African music producer, real name Thato Kelvin Ledwaba, was reportedly paid US $10 000 and US$ 7500 deposits for the events, accommodation, flights, and visa costs and reputational damages

Australian promoter is demanding nearly R3 million from Kelvin Momo. Image: Getty Images

Amapiano DJ Kelvin Momo, who headlined the RedBull Symphonic is reportedly in hot water with an Australian promoter who wants to liquidate his record label.

The music producer, who previously trended for promoting a new single on the same day as his ex-girlfriend Babalwa, reportedly missed his 2024 shows in Australia after getting paid by the promoter.

Sunday World reports that the multi-award-winning Amapiano star is battling to refund and pay damages the Australian music promoter.

An Australian company, Ace Events, has reportedly filed papers in the Johannesburg High Court in which it is seeking to liquidate the South African artist's company, Kelvin Momo Production.

The DJ’s company has reportedly failed to pay over R2.8 million in refunds and damages after Momo failed to perform at the Australian shows last year.

The South African musician, real name Thato Kelvin Ledwaba was reportedly paid US $10 000 and US$ 7500 deposits to perform in November 2024.

Briefly News contacted Mr Kelvin Momo for a comment. He was not able to comment at the time of publishing this article.

Australian promoter seeks to liquidated Kelvin Momo's stable. KelvinMomo

