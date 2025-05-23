Blue Screen Entertainment has ramped up its legal battle with MaWhoo, after the singer reportedly failed to respond to the letter of demand

She is now being sued for R1 million after the company filed a defamation lawsuit against MaWhoo at the Durban High Court

The Gucci singer, in a voice note heard by Briefly News, allegedly referred to the organisers of the Durban Music Festival as scammers

Blue Screen Entertainment had sued MaWhoo fr R1 million.

A legal storm has knocked on amapiano singer MaWhoo's door. MaWhoo, whose real name is Thandeka Ngema, was billed to perform at the Durban Music Festival, headlined by US rapper Rick Ross on 3 May 2025.

Blue Screen Entertainment sues MaWhoo

Uzizwa Kanjani hitmaker, MaWhoo, is now being sued for R1 million after Blue Screen Entertainment filed a defamation lawsuit against her and her company, MaWhoo Entertainment PTY LTD, at the KwaZulu-Natal High Court, reports Sunday World.

Singer MaWhoo was served with a letter of demand on 16 May 2025 following her defamatory remarks made in a voice note. As per the letter seen by Briefly News, Blue Screen Entertainment gave the singer until Monday afternoon, 19 May 2025, to retract and apologise.

Blue Screen Entertainment reportedly stated in the court documents that after MaWhoo was allegedly paid in full, she made "reckless and unfounded statements", claiming that this had harmed the company's reputation.

The company now demand "R1 million in damages, interest at 15.5% per annum, and legal costs on an attorney-client scale."

MaWhoo is reportedly being sued for R1 Million after making defamatory remarks.

Should MaWhoo fail to respond to the letter within 10 days, this may result in a default judgment. MaWhoo and her company have been given 20 days to file a plea or counterclaim.

MaWhoo ruffles Gregory Wing's after remarks made in voice note

After an employee of Blue Screen tried to get MaWhoo to honour her booking, she allegedly responded with a voice note and referred to the organisers as "scammers."

"The reason I have a manager is because I do not handle such things," she said, alluding to her bookings. "Tell them that if we do not receive the payment, I cannot perform. You cannot pay the day before [the show], especially if there is an international [artist]. Also, they did not put PTY at the end. So that is not going to work."

The singer is yet to speak about this matter publicly.

