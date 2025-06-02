DJ Zinhle is gearing up for the release of her collaboration with Big Brother Mzansi Season 5 winner Sweet Guluva

DJ Zinhle shared photos of herself rocking traditional attire as part of a promotional post for the single

Netizens expressed mixed reactions, with some praising her beauty and confidence, while others questioned whether her outfit was culturally appropriate

DJ Zinhle turned heads in traditional attire.

Source: Instagram

Award-winning music producer and wheel spinner DJ Zinhle set the timeline ablaze after sharing pictures of herself rocking traditional attire. The Umlilo hitmaker shared the pictures as part of a promotional post for her single with Big Brother Mzansi Season 5 winner Sweet Guluva, due to be released on Friday, 6 June 2025.

DJ Zinhle stuns in traditional attire

Mzansi erupted with reactions after the current affairs and entertainment blog MDN News took to X and shared a picture of DJ Zinhle on Monday, 2 June 2025. The post was captioned:

“DJ Zinhle looks stunning in her traditional attire.”

The My Name Is hitmaker had previously shared the picture as part of a promotional post announcing the release of her song featuring reality TV star Sweet Guluva. DJ Zinhle had previously expressed her desire to work with the Big Brother Mzansi winner, and in her post, she revealed that fans will finally get to hear Sweet Guluva on a track. The post was captioned:

“We are counting down to the release this Friday… The pre-order link is in my bio 🙏🏾”

Netizens react to picture of DJ Zinhle in traditional attire

Social media users on X couldn’t get enough of DJ Zinhle’s stunning physique. Others questioned whether the attire was appropriate given her age and status as a married woman.

Here are some of the reactions:

@NormaMansoor declared:

“She is stunning. Traditional outfit or not. Her body is so well looked after.”

@TshepoBacela said:

“Hey, I thought you said uyoThwasa.”

@MoloiNoks highlighted:

“That's not an appropriate traditional attire for a married woman.”

@ZYantolo7 suggested:

“Looks good, but too old to wear such a short skirt 😞”

@BertBernard5 said:

“She is beautiful indeed. She also looks like she is using a lot of injections in her body.”

DJ Zinhle showed off her stunning physique in traditional attire.

Source: Instagram

DJ Zinhle collaborates with BBMzansi star Mshini

Sweet Guluva isn't the only Big Brother Mzansi Season 5 star that DJ Zinhle is collaborating with. The Indlovu producer collaborated with Mshini, who remained in the Big Brother Mzansi Umlilo Edition house until Day 63.

Mshini, real name Siphesihle Lekwadu, secured a partnership with DJ Zinhle’s Peruvian and Brazilian hair brand Hair Majesty.

Hair Majesty announced on its Instagram page that the hair pieces modelled by Mshini and others would be available starting on 1 May 2025 as part of the brand’s premium collections.

DJ Zinhle shows off slim waist in black outfit

This isn't the first time that DJ Zinhle has set tongues wagging after showing off her physique.

Briefly News reported that DJ Zinhle flaunted her petite figure in an all-black outfit in a video shared on social media.

In the video, DJ Zinhle danced to an audio of Mathando’s viral snippet of the unreleased song, Daammnn Girl.

Netizens criticised her look, with some suggesting that she's going through a midlife crisis.

