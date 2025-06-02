Zozibini Tunzi trended again after a new photo of her in a striking red dress was shared on social media

Zozi wore the dress during a recording of Lasizwe's trailblazing YouTube series Awkward Dates

Fans went wild with comments praising her ageless beauty, elegance, and declaring their love for her despite her recent marriage

Mzansi gushed over a new picture of Zozibini Tunzi.

Source: Getty Images

Former Miss South Africa and Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi is the woman she thinks she is. After setting the timeline ablaze with a picture of her hanging out with close friend Nomzamo Mbatha, the beauty queen has done it again.

Zozibini Tunzi turns heads in new photo

Mzansi cannot get enough of Zozibini Tunzi after social media user @odedanilo took to X on Sunday, 1 June 2025 and reshared a picture of her.

The picture shows Zozi Tunzi wearing a striking red dress, which she wore when she went on a date with Lasizwe for an episode of his trailblazing YouTube series, Awkward Dates, which aired on Sunday, 22 May 2025. The red dress had asymmetrical straps that crossed over her chest and shoulders.

Her hair was styled in a neat, slicked-back bun, highlighting her natural beauty and facial features. Zozi completed her look with gold statement earrings shaped like seashells. The post was captioned:

“Zozibini 🤍”

See the picture below:

Netizens rave about Zozibini Tunzi after new pic

Netizens raved about Zozibini Tunzi and gushed over her ageless beauty in the comments. Others declared their undying love for the former Miss South Africa, even though she recently walked down the aisle in a lavish private wedding ceremony.

Here are some of the reactions:

@BlackAn65843366 claimed:

“The only Miss South Africa that I have fallen in love with after Basetsana.”

@EmmiieTLO said:

“She's the Queen 👸 She thinks she is 🔥😍🥵❤She's absolutely gorgeous 😍”

@Oletta15148998 gushed:

“She looks ‘sweet 16’.”

@nolomoifa declared:

“She can have my bank cards..🥺🔥”

@Minenhl02297948 remarked:

“Our forever Miss Universe.”

@Monza411 said:

“An eternal beauty.”

Zozibini Tunzi turned heads with her new picture.

Source: Instagram

Zozi Tunzi's younger sister Ayakha sets the internet ablaze

Meanwhile, netizens couldn't get over Zozibini's younger sister, Ayakha Tunzi.

Social media users gushed over a photo of Ayakha, which was shared online by controversial celebrity gossip blogger Musa Khawula.

Zozi had previously spoken glowingly about her sisters in an interview on Kaya 959 with the then-hosts Dineo Ranaka and Sol Phenduka. Zozi gushed over her sisters, saying she cannot live without them.

"I can’t live without them. I have three sisters who are my best friends. I’m the tallest. My big sister and I are almost the same height. My little sister is the shortest, she takes after my mom. I think I have the most beautiful sisters.”

Zozi Tunzi shares relationship details

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Zozibini Tunzi set the internet ablaze after sharing how long she and her husband dated before they got married.

Zozi Tunzi's wedding caught Mzansi off guard as there had been no indication that she was dating someone.

Tunzi disclosed during an interview that she and Bolowana had been dating for 10 years before they decided to get married to each other.

