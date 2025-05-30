South African actress Winnie Ntshaba recently remembered her colleague Presley Chweneyagae

The House of Zwide star wrote an emotional message and also posted some of Presley's last moments with them on set

The multi-award-winning Tsotsi actor passed away on Tuesday, 27 May 2025, at the age of 40

Winnie Ntshaba paid tribute to Presley Chweneyagae. Image: @winnie_ntshaba, @presleychweneyagae

Source: Instagram

The death of talented actor Presley Chweneyagae has left many people in showbiz heartbroken and devastated by his sudden death, however, it seems it has also hit fellow actress Winnie Ntshaba hard.

After learning about her colleague's death, the House of Zwide actress went on social media to remember her friend and co-worker Chweneyagae with an emotional message that had many netizens in their feelings.

She wrote:

"Joh💔💔💔💔💔💔💔this film is gonna come out and you won’t be here to witness your magic...Rest well, Presley."

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

See the post below:

Netizens react to Winnie Ntshaba's message

Shortly after the star shared her emotional message on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say:

Actress Sophie Ndaba said:

"This is a MASSIVE Loss to our industry."

Actress Nokuthula Mabika wrote:

"Yoh, this is sad, I am so hurt."

prudy_lapru_segami responded:

"I have been crying all morning because WOW! God did a MASSIVE one on us, yoh."

tweedo7 replied:

"Met him briefly in this production but I’m glad I got to share a film with him🫶🏽 and everyone in it."

lorrainen0 stated:

"Silahlekelwe, as a country, I would skip everything to watch him on TV and laugh at every episode because of him."

nkamo_mat mentioned:

"Such talent, thank you for sharing your talent with us."

Actor Presley Chweneyagae passed away at the age of 40. Image: @presleychweneyagae

Source: Instagram

Presley Chweneyagae's family confirms cause of death

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, 28 May, SABC journalist Chriselda Zozi Lewis shared an official update on her X account. According to Chriselda Zozi Lewis, Presley Chweneyagae’s family shed light on the actor’s cause of death.

The family dismissed suggestions of foul play and said that Presley Chweneyagae died from natural causes. Paramedics were called when the actor struggled to breathe, but tragically, he had already passed away by the time they arrived. The update read:

“The family of #RIPPresleyChweneyagae has told media that he passed away due to natural causes. No foul play suspected. He struggled to breathe. Paramedics were called, but it was too late.”

The update on Presley Chweneyagae’s cause of death sparked a flurry of reactions. Several netizens found it difficult to come to terms with the Cobrizi actor’s sudden death. Some called for further investigation into his cause of death.

Musa Khawula slams Presley Chweneyagae

While Mzansi paid tribute to the positive legacy left by Presley Chweneyagae, the controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula decided to go against the tide. Briefly News reported that Musa Khawula slammed Presley Chweneyagae and called him a deadbeat.

Khawula claimed that the former The River actor had blown his fortune on women and alcohol while neglecting his child.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News