Netizens still cannot get over former Miss South Africa Zozibini Tunzi's sister, Ayakha Tunzi

A recent photo of Ayakha is causing a frenzy on social media, with people noting that she is a stunner

Ayakha Tunzi first made the trends list when a photo of her posing side by side with her sister on her wedding day

Mzansi can't get over Zozibini Tunzi's younger sister, Ayakha Tunzi. Image: Zozitunzi

Source: Instagram

The younger sister of former Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi has been the talk of the social media streets recently.

Ayakha Tunzi steals spotlight from sister Zozi

Controversial media blogger @Musa_Khawula posted a photo of Ayakha Tunzi and caused a stir.

Ayakha Tunzi first made headlines when she posed next to her sister, Zozibini Tunzi, during her dreamy wedding day.

Zozibini Tunzi and her younger sister were gorgeous on her wedding day. Image: Odedanilo

Source: Twitter

The South African model has three other siblings, Yanga, Sibabalwe and Ayakha, the youngest.

In her previous interview on Kaya 959 with then hosts Dineo Ranaka and Sol Phenduka, Zozi gushed over her sisters, saying she cannot live without them.

"I can’t live without them. I have three sisters who are my best friends. I’m the tallest. My big sister and I are almost the same height. My little sister is the shortest, she takes after my mom. I think I have the most beautiful sisters.”

Fans gush over Ayakha Tunzi

This is what some people had to say about Ayakha:

@KingSifisio stated:

"I think she can also excel in this modelling thing."

@ndumnyandu gushed:

"She is also very beautiful."

@TheGBrown1 said:

"She is stunning."

@Thebaddie02 said:

"So very gorgeous."

Zozi reflects on her gorgeous wedding day

Exactly a month after she said 'I do' to her long-term partner, Zozibini Tunzi reflected on the day and how her tribe played its part.

"I can’t believe today marks a full month already since marrying my best friend. What an unbelievably beautiful time it has been. I wanted to take a moment to thank everyone of you for all the love and well wishes you have sent our way. It made our celebrations all the more special," she wrote.

Zozi mentioned her friends and family members who showed up for her, as well as the events company that put together the stunning ceremony.

"Thank you so much to all our friends and family who were with us in celebration. They all travelled far and wide to give us the gift of their time. We love you so much. To our planner @zavionkotzeeventscompany I don’t even know where to begin. You brought our dream wedding to life and you did it with so much warmth and kindness. Appreciate you always," Zozi said.

How long have Zozi and Bolowana been together?

In a previous report from Briefly News, Zozibini revealed in an interview that she and Luthando Bolowana had been together for almost a decade.

Mzansi was in awe over how Zozi managed to keep her relationship away from the prying eyes of the media and social media users. Some also took notes on how she kept her private life a mystery and managed to do so for over 10 years.

