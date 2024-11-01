The National Director of Public Prosecution has announced that the case against the former Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Zizi Kodwa's case has been dropped

Kodwaand his co-accused, former EOH executive Jehan MacKay, appeared before the Palm Ridge Court to have their case dropped and succeeded

South Africans felt hopeless, and many doubted that politicians facing criminal charges would be imprisoned

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

With nine years’ experience, Tebogo Mokwena, a current affairs writer for Briefly News, provided insights into the criminal justice system and high-profile cases in South Africa at Daily Sun.

The NDPP dropped its case against Zizi Kodwa and Jehan MacKay. Image: OJ Koloti/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

PALM RIDGE, EKURHULENI — Former Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Zizi Kodwa is a free man after the National Director of Public Prosecutions dropped the charges against him and his co-accused Jehan MacKay.

Zizi's case dropped

According to SABC News, Kodwa and MacKay appeared before the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court. They were charged with corruption after Kodwa allegedly solicited bribes from McKay in exchange for kickbacks.

During the proceedings, the court heard that the National Director of Public Prosecutions decided to withdraw the case and drop the charges against them. Kodwa's lawyer applauded the DPP's office after the hearing was postponed.

South Africans disappointed

South Africans on Facebook were disheartened after the ruling, and some believed that other ANC members who were arrested would experience the same.

Katlego Nickolas said:

"I guess the director is also captured."

Viwe Q KaBatayi said:

"As expected. The same will happen to Mam'Nqakula."

Siphephelo Sithole said:

"He will join the MK soon."

Angelo Loock said:

"That director must be fired because he's incompetent. The NPA must give SA answers about why another case failed. This will give corrupt officials more ammunition now."

Phuthi Mkgm said:

"This is what will happen to Pule Mabe's case. I salute the president for protecting his closest friends in government."

Pule Mabe arrested

In a related article, Briefly News reported that former ANC national spokesperson Pule Mabi was arrested.

He, his wife, and others were arrested and charged in connection with tender fraud. He later resigned from his role in the party's National Executive Committee.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News